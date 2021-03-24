ISLAMORADA — A toxicology report released by the Florida Highway Patrol found alcohol and marijuana in the system of NASCAR pit crew member William “Rowdy” Harrell, 30, who died in a car crash in November while visiting the Florida Keys on his honeymoon. The crash also killed his wife, Blakley, 23.
According to a report by Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, the FHP recently completed an investigation into the fatal car accident, with a toxicology report showing that Harrell, the driver, had a blood alcohol content of 0.11 percent. It is illegal to drive in Florida with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher. Harrell also had marijuana in his system.
The newlyweds from North Carolina were killed just three days after getting married.
The FHP reported that Harrell’s Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 near mile marker 76 at 9:40 p.m. Nov. 24 when it crossed the center line into oncoming southbound traffic.
The 62-year-old driver of a Ford F250 tried to avoid the Corolla by moving onto the shoulder, but the vehicles still collided. The Harrells died on the scene.
The truck driver had minor injuries, while his two passengers, a 62-year-old woman and a 58-year-old woman, were seriously injured.
Harrell was a pit crew member for Hendrick Motorsports for eight seasons, most recently with the No. 88 NASCAR Cup Series team of driver Alex Bowman, according to a statement issued by Hendrick Motorsports. He was also a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion pit crew member with JR Motorsports.
Before his NASCAR career, Harrell won three national championships as a walk-on middle linebacker for the University of Alabama football team.