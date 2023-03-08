KEY LARGO — The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Key Largo Library community room, 101485 Overseas Highway.
The guest speaker will be Ramon Sierra, P.E., traffic services program engineer for the Florida Department of Transportation.
The meeting is open to the public or can be attended via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/mxx67m9f.
