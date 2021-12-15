TAVERNIER — An intersection that previously featured a series of difficult turns and an obstructed view of busy U.S.1 traffic is being redone to include traffic lights that some hope will improve traffic safety at the main entrance to the Harry Harris Park neighborhood.
The intersection of U.S. 1 and Burton Drive has been slated for a renovation since 2018 and is to be completed in the coming months. One resident of the area said she was “tickled pink” to see the Florida Department of Transportation undertaking the project since she was “tired of people getting killed” at the intersection.
Burton Drive, which cuts through the divided highway’s median past a Shell gas station, required drivers to turn at almost 125 degrees to get onto the southbound lane of U.S.1 due to what’s called a “dogleg” design. That configuration also made it difficult for motorists to see oncoming traffic when trying to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 into the Harry Harris Park neighborhood. Stop signs on Burton Drive have directed the flow.
That section of road is being straightened so all turns are now 90 degrees and managed by stoplights. The new traffic signals will stop traffic both on U.S. 1 and on Burton Drive.
A spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the intersection had produced crashes over the years, but commanders that he spoke with did not consider it a particularly problematic spot, since all intersections have potential for collisions.
The spokesman said adding the stoplights will likely slow down traffic in an area that sometimes experiences heavy congestion, but the hope is that it will not bring traffic speeds down to an inconvenient level. The spokesman pointed out that, statistically, stoplights often create more crashes, but they are generally low-speed, fender-bender-type accidents as opposed to fatalities.
The project will also redo the Burton Drive entrance to the Shell station and install crosswalks for pedestrians to more easily get across U.S.1. Other work includes re-striping existing pavement, adjusting manholes and water valves and enhancing pavement markings.
The traffic lights will use sensors to detect when vehicles are approaching and keep traffic moving, according to Tish Burgher, an FDOT spokeswoman.
“The signalized intersection at Burton Drive incorporates a Microwave Vehicle Detection System that uses radar signals to detect vehicles approaching the intersection from all directions. This allows the signal to allocate ample green time for queued vehicles at the various intersection movements to proceed through the intersection,” she said.
The light is permanent and will operate at all times, but will prioritize movement on U.S. 1 and “only changes to the minor street phase (Burton Drive) when the MVDS detects a vehicle on the minor street approach. This will ease traffic flow through the intersection.”
It’s that type of light that Monroe County Mayor David Rice, who is a member of the county transportation coordination committee, said will be a good fit.
“We have one in Marathon at the end of Aviation and U.S. 1 and the great thing about them is they only let traffic flow when there’s somebody there to go,” he said.
Reports show that FDOT held public outreach events with residents of the area as far back as 2018 and a spokesman said the project came at the request of the residents of the Blue Water Apartments, located at the intersection. The project then had a price tag of about $257,000 but the current estimated price is $1.1 million.