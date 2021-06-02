KEY LARGO — Traffic incidents along U.S. 1 led Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies to multiple drug arrests last week.
A 31-year-old Key Largo man was arrested Tuesday, May 25, for hit-and-run and drug charges after deputies say he struck a sign and left the scene.
Edward Michael Fuller was charged with hit-and-run/leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, DUI, possession of methamphetamines and possession of marijuana.
Deputy Scott Costa was on patrol at approximately 7:05 p.m. when he received a report of a reckless driver southbound on U.S. 1 who may have hit a sign. Costa got behind the suspected vehicle on the Old Highway near mile marker 90. The vehicle, a Buick, veered off the road onto the dirt shoulder and then drifted into oncoming traffic. It then drifted onto the shoulder so much that all four tires were on the dirt.
Costa conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Fuller. Costa noticed a syringe and a box cutter at his feet in the vehicle, reports say. Deputy Ashley Monaco arrived to assist and Fuller was placed into custody. An odor or marijuana was emanating from the vehicle, reports stated. Sgt. Vaughn O’Keefe and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper also arrived on scene.
Another syringe was found under the driver’s seat as well as 30 small, 50-milliliter empty bottles of whiskey. A partially smoked marijuana cigarette was also found.
The trooper went to the scene of the crash and found pieces of Fuller’s vehicle there, including his side mirror.
Fuller said he was having difficulty breathing, so he was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier where he began screaming and being disruptive.
Fuller was medically cleared at the hospital and taken to jail.
One night earlier Monday, a Homestead man and a Miami man were arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. 1.
Jermaine Lee Franklin, 37, of Miami, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Antonio Nathaniel Franklin, 39, of Homestead, was charged with driving on a suspended license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The case began at 11:58 p.m. when both men — Antonio was the driver — were stopped in a Nissan Altima on U.S. 1 by Deputy Cristian Santos who spotted them near mile marker 112. Deputy Jorge Moreno previously instructed both men not to drive earlier that night after learning both had suspended driver’s licenses. Deputy Corbin Hradecky arrived at the scene. The odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle, reports stated. Deputy Casey Matthews arrived and placed Antonio Franklin in his patrol vehicle.
Santos searched Jermaine Franklin and found a loaded .380-pistol tucked into his belt, reports say. Hradecky found 5.3 grams of marijuana in the sunglasses holder of the vehicle and another 0.3 grams of marijuana was found in the glove box, reports say. Rolling papers and a scale was also found in the vehicle. A pistol holster as found under the front passenger seat.
Both men were taken to jail.