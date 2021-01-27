FLORIDA KEYS — Former President Donald Trump commuted the prison sentence of an executive involved in one of the most infamous financial scandals in Florida Keys history.
On Wednesday, Jan. 13, Trump commuted the remaining sentence of former Cay Clubs head Fred Davis “Dave” Clark after serving six years of a 40-year prison sentence.
Clark was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for bank fraud in December 2015. Clark was also ordered to turn over about $304 million for bank fraud and $3.3 million for obstructing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the judge ordered the forfeiture of specific overseas assets totaling about $2.6 million.
Trump commuted Clark’s remaining term of incarceration after serving more than six years in federal prison for a first-time, non-violent offense. Clark still owes $179 million in restitution.
Clark’s commutation is supported by Alan Dershowitz, Ken Starr, the Aleph Institute, his family of seven children and former business colleagues and investors, among others.
While in prison, Clark has lead Bible study and developed a “Promising People” program to teach inmates technical skills and connect them with faith-based support, according to information provided by the Trump administration.
Cay Clubs operated from 2004 to 2008 from offices in the Florida Keys and Clearwater. The business marketed vacation rental units for 17 properties in South Florida, Las Vegas, Nevada and elsewhere in the Caribbean to investors. Those properties were never redeveloped.
As Cay Clubs faced dwindling sales in 2006 due to its failure to upgrade dilapidated properties it had acquired, Clark and fellow Cay Clubs executive Dave Schwarz — who also received a 40-year prison sentence — made additional fraudulent sales to insiders, including Clark’s family members, to inflate the value of the properties. Mortgage loans were used to prevent Cay Clubs from defaulting on commercial debts, according to federal court documents.
The documents used to obtain these mortgages included falsified signatures and notary attestations, and had Cay Clubs acting as the seller while Schwarz provided the cash to close so mortgage loans could be obtained to fund the sales, court documents stated.
Clark and Schwarz did not file any corporate tax returns between 2004 and 2008, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Both men filed fake individual tax returns in 2010 and 2011 for tax years 2004, 2005 and 2006, according to the government. Schwarz under-reported his income and concealed millions of dollars for those years, prosecutors charged.
During the operation of Cay Clubs from 2004 through 2008, Schwarz and Clark diverted more than $30 million in proceeds for themselves, including millions of dollars in cash transfers that were used to purchase property and other businesses, including a gold mine, a rum distillery, aircraft and a coal reclamation business, according to prosecutors.
After the collapse of Cay Clubs, the SEC began investigating the company for fraud. Clark tried to stymie that investigation by lying under oath in May 2011, according to the government.
Trump did not commute the sentence of Schwarz.
Cay Clubs and Clark were also accused of swindling investors in the Tampa Bay area as well, including a project in Clearwater called the Grand Venezia.
Clark issued a $30 million bond to build a water park, high-end retail, a spa and canals, which were never completed, around existing apartments that were converted into condos, said attorney Bruce Barnes, who represented investors in that project.
The owners of the 336 units at the Grand Venezia still pay assessments to cover the $30 million in bonds, Barnes said.
“It (the commuting of Clark’s sentence) is just a kick in the gut,” Barnes said.
Barnes called Cay Clubs both an investment and Ponzi scheme.
“It was well-orchestrated,” Barnes said.