Rivera-Enriquez
Nunez
KEY LARGO — A 22-year-old Homestead man and a 31-year-old Key Largo woman have been arrested following a child abuse investigation, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathan Estarly Rivera-Enriquez was charged with sexual battery upon a person 12 years of age or older, but younger than 18. Stephanie Nunez was charged with child neglect.
The case began in March when a 13-year-old girl reported Rivera-Enriquez had sex with her, reports say.
Sheriff’s detectives and the Florida Department of Children and Families investigated.
