KEY LARGO — Law enforcement continues to investigate the discovery of two unidentified male bodies in the water by good Samaritans, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives responded to U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada around 1:30 Friday, Aug. 12, regarding the discovery, sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
The bodies were found floating in the Atlantic Ocean about a mile and a half apart approximately 11 miles off Molasses Reef and brought ashore by the Coast Guard, Linhardt said.
The Florida Keys are experiencing the highest number of Cuban and Haitian migrant interdictions in recent history, and some crossings have resulted in deaths and migrants being lost at sea.
