KEY LARGO — Two local teens were charged Thursday following a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigation into nearly 90 vehicle burglaries in the Upper Keys.
Benjamin Aaron Zelada, 19, was charged with burglary, three counts of trespassing, larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A 17-year-old male is facing similar charges.
The sheriff’s office has been taking reports of multiple vehicle break-ins in the Upper Keys since late October. The area behind Key Largo Community Park, particularly Laguna Avenue and Bahia Avenue, reported the highest number of incidents.
Upper Keys Detective Sgt. Scott Ward reported that detectives found 89 vehicles that had been burglarized, but not all victims wished to prosecute. Each vehicle was unlocked in all 89 cases. No windows were broken, but in many cases the suspects had to jump over locked gates to get to the vehicles. The stolen items included sunglasses, loose change or cash, and electronics.
Detectives were working the case on Nov. 16 when they received a phone call at 5 a.m. from a Laguna Avenue resident who said his doorbell camera security system captured an image of a burglary suspect. Deputies and detectives identified the man in that video as Zelada based on previous interactions with him following a suspicious activity call in the Harry Harris subdivision in October, reports say.
Meanwhile, deputies spotted Zelada and the juvenile behind the Holiday Inn near the park. A foot chase ensued and the juvenile was detained.
Detectives continued to investigate and eventually warrants were issued for Zelada and the juvenile.
Zelada was arrested at his residence last Thursday and the juvenile turned himself in to detectives.