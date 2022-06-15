KEY LARGO — Two Miami men were arrested in Miami after they allegedly used a GPS device to track and steal a luxury sport-utility-vehicle from a vacation rental condo in Key Largo.
One of the men, Alonso Arias Membribes, 51, will face charges of grand theft auto, petty theft and burglary.
The other, Carlos Juan Rosa Torres, 20, is facing charges in Miami-Dade County in relation to the theft, but is not facing charges in Monroe County as he is a witness to the theft.
The victim reported the rental Cadillac Escalade stolen from his Mariners Club rental condo on May 31. The rental company determined the vehicle was in Miami-Dade County using the vehicle’s onboard GPS. Miami-Dade detectives located the unoccupied vehicle at a residence and sent undercover officers to watch it until the suspects arrived. The suspects arrived and entered the vehicle at which time they were arrested.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives worked with Miami-Dade detectives and say their investigation revealed that Arias Membribes rented the SUV previously and placed his own GPS tracking unit on it in order to locate and steal it after he returned it to the rental company. They also say he had duplicate keys made while he was renting the vehicle, which allowed him to steal it later without damaging it.