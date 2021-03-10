ISLAMORADA — The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated two Cubans on Monday, March 1, after a Coast Guard Station Islamorada small boat crew interdicted their sea voyage.
A good Samaritan reported to Coast Guard Sector Key West that a rustic vessel with two people aboard was drifting Friday about 8 miles south of Plantation Key. During the interdiction, the migrants reported they were at sea for 10 days and were in good health. Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all received food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.
The Coast Guard has interdicted 74 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1, compared to 49 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2020.