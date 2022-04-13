ISLAMORADA — A 72-year-old Ann Arbor, Michigan, man died after surfacing from a dive off Islamorada last Wednesday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
His death occurred just a few days after another diver died in local waters.
Jeffrey Archer was diving with Islamorada Dive Center at approximately 9:50 a.m. April 6 in approximately 95 feet of water in an area known locally as “The Drop.”
Archer surfaced and lost consciousness after returning to the boat. Staff began CPR. The U.S. Coast Guard arrived and continued CPR.
Archer was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 10:51 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing. Foul play is not expected to be a factor.
Autopsy results are pending.
The 68-year-old man who died after a dive on Crocker Reef off Islamorada Sunday, April 3, has been identified as Michael Gaetz of England.
Gaetz was diving with Captain Slate’s Scuba Adventures at approximately 10:15 a.m. in approximately 20 feet of water, the sheriff’s office reported.
He was topside after a dive when he stated that he was not feeling well. He then lost consciousness. CPR began on the boat. The U.S. Coast Guard responded and took him to shore while they also performed CPR.
He was taken to Mariners Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 11:08 a.m.
Foul play is not believed to be a factor in that death either.