After several election cycles that seated councils viewed as pro-development, Islamorada voters Tuesday elected two candidates who made the municipality's original mission statement of protecting residents' quiet enjoyment of life cornerstones of their campaigns.
Seat 3 candidate challenger Elizabeth Jolin, an eco-tour captain and Florida Bay advocate, defeated incumbent and development consultant Pete Bacheler 51.58% (1,677 votes) to 48.42% (1,574). Seat 5 challenger and floral shop owner Sharon Mahoney garnered 43.73% of the vote (1,447) to handily defeat incumbent and retired airline pilot David Webb 24.93% (825) and former DEA agent Tom Raffanello 31.34% (1,037).
Seat 4 incumbent and retired restaurateur Henry Rosenthal appeared to have retained his seat against four challengers with 34.55% of the vote (1,083). He edged former councilwoman and retired hotelier Deb Gillis by just seven votes. Gillis had 34.08% of the vote (1,133), followed by business owner John Timura 10.92% (363) and local worker Casey Watkins 9.2% (306). A recount is likely given the closeness of that race.
Retaining their positions on the council were Seat 1 incumbent and contractor Joseph "Buddy" Pinder at 54.72% (1,862), who beat retired real estate agent Sue Miller 45.28% (1,541), and Seat 2 incumbent, property developer and attorney Mark Gregg secured 52.01% (1,743) of the vote to beat Everglades Trust's Mary Barley 47.99% (1,608).
Two incumbents were returned to the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District Board, with Tim Maloney garnering 25.22% (2,399) and Sue Heim collecting 24.95% (2,373) of the vote. Also returning to the board after stepping down to run for county office is former board member Robby Majeska with 28.92% (2,751) of the vote. He will replace Andy Tobin, an original member of the board, who polled at 20.9% (1,988).