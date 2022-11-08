After several election cycles that seated councils viewed as pro-development, Islamorada voters Tuesday elected two candidates who made the municipality's original mission statement of protecting residents' quiet enjoyment of life cornerstones of their campaigns.

Seat 3 candidate challenger Elizabeth Jolin, an eco-tour captain and Florida Bay advocate, defeated incumbent and development consultant Pete Bacheler 51.58% (1,677 votes) to 48.42% (1,574). Seat 5 challenger and floral shop owner Sharon Mahoney garnered 43.73% of the vote (1,447) to handily defeat incumbent and retired airline pilot David Webb 24.93% (825) and former DEA agent Tom Raffanello 31.34% (1,037).