KEY LARGO — Two local women were arrested Friday afternoon following a search warrant at a residence on the 101000 block of the Overseas Highway, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Kaila Nicole Martin, 34, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a synthetic opioid, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Martin also had a previous arrest warrant for violation of probation.
Ginger Ann McDonald, 49, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Detectives reported finding the following at the residence: 15.8 grams of methamphetamine, 3.4 grams of Fentanyl, three buprenorphine (Suboxone) strips, two Alprazolam (Xanax) pills and several hypodermic needles, metal spoons with drug residue and a digital scale.
Both women were arrested and booked into jail.