KEY LARGO — A rare snake found at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park appears to have bitten off more than it could chew. The state-threatened rim rock crowned snake, Tantilla oolitica, was discovered dead along a trail with a large centipede wedged in its mouth.
It’s unclear what killed the snake, but its hunger may have gotten the best of it. Crowned snakes are usually immune to centipedes’ venom, but something went wrong during the encounter.
The small species of snake, which is usually no longer than 9 inches, has pinkish-tan smooth scales and a mottled dark-brown to black head. It’s described as shy.
Herpetologists at the Florida Museum of Natural History are eagerly awaiting the intact specimen to evaluate it.
“We will preserve the snake with the centipede in its mouth exactly the way it is. We are going to do a diceCT scan where we will be soaking the snake in an iodine soluble solution first,” Florida Museum of Natural History Herpetology Collections Manager Coleman Sheehy explained about the X-ray technology that produces a 3D image. “The images will show different density in the snake’s tissues. We’ll be able to separate out the digestive system and possibly look for tissue damage from the centipede.”
Little is known about this rare snake species.
“There are other species in the same genus, but they range further north. I have not seen this species in the wild. I’ve been looking for them every time I visit the Keys. Most people never see them. This is the ‘unicorn’ of snakes. It’s a small snake that only lives underground in pine rockland and hammock habitats. This is a really cool snake. I’m excited to get this specimen,” Sheehy said.
Rim rock crowned snakes immobilize prey with a mild venom. The prey centipede appears to be a juvenile Keys giant centipede, or Scolopendra alternans, which can reach the same size of a crowned snake as an adult.
“Snakes in general tend to eat large meals. Tantilla oolitica is a puny little snake,” said University of Florida/IFAS associate professor Steve A. Johnson. “If people were to confuse this snake with anything, they’d confuse it with a large earthworm. They’re not conspicuous. It was probably hungry. It’s a shame it died. There have been less than 20 of these snakes documented in the wild over the last 25 years.
“It’s good to see a native snake. This is an endemic Florida Keys snake. Its native range is southeastern Miami-Dade into the Keys. It’s named rim rock after oolite found in the area. ... This animal has lost a lot of its habitat due to development and with sea-level rise. There’s only so many places it has left to live in.”
The rim rock crowned snake is harmless to humans.
“It couldn’t bite you if it tried,” Johnson said.
Once the Florida Museum of Natural History completes the scan and processes it, the images will be available for viewing or printing at no cost at morphosource.org, along with the museum’s cataloged inventory.