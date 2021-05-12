KEY LARGO — The Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District is forging ahead with its solar projects while it looks ahead to gain state Stewardship funding. Meanwhile, district commissioners will contract its IT service and are seeking candidates to fill a recent board vacancy.
Essential Net Solutions, which has been contracted by the district since October for an annual IT management plan, cloud storage and disaster recovery for $63,668, will either temporarily or permanently provide in-house IT day-to-day support for an additional $4,000 per month. The district’s total cost for IT services would be $111,668 at a minimum if no overages beyond 40 hours per week are applied and if implemented annually.
“The plan for now is to go month-to-month with the increase not starting till June,” General Manager Peter Rosasco said.
Commissioners agreed they were comfortable contracting Essential Net Solutions. The agreement will be formalized in a future meeting.
Monroe County is to receive $20 million in Stewardship Act funding from the state. Of that amount, the Key Largo district is to receive 25%, or $5 million, to improve water quality.
“This was the most strange [legislative] session I’ve ever been a part of,” Rosasco said. “We have some projects we believe should qualify for Stewardship funds. We may do a little bond swap with the county. I know they’ve expressed interest this year. As we move forward with budget, all of these items will be coming forward.”
Over the last several months, Rosasco and the district’s state lobbyist, Cynthia Henderson, have been working to find a variance or a viable solution to help the handful of residents along County Road 905 connect their homes to an advanced wastewater system as mandated by the state.
The homes are too remote to hook up to the district’s lateral wastewater pipes, according to staff.
The homeowners, whose properties were deemed as “cold spots” under the initial wastewater masterplan, are eager for solutions with a $500-a-day fine looming ahead for non-compliance and as oversight of the wastewater mandate is being transferred from the Florida Department of Health to the Department of Environmental Protection.
State funds have been budgeted for a $10 million program to help homeowners to install advanced wastewater systems throughout the state, according to Henderson. Homeowners must seek the funds independently of the district and Rosasco recommends urgency for homeowners seeking funds.
“We are at the very beginning of the process and the money would not be available until after July 1, contingent on Gov. Ron DeSantis approving the budget,” Henderson said.
In other news, more people are connected to the district’s centralized sewer system but paying less in rates, according to staff. An increase in the number of homes being built in the area is bringing more ratepayers to the district and more sewage to process. The Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District plant, which also treats sewage from Islamorada, processes about 2.1 million gallons per day.
Also, the district tentatively anticipates bringing Solar Phases 2 and 3 online in August or late summer. Solar array panels are being mounted on the district administrative building, six pump stations and along the retention field at the main plant.
At the next public meeting, commissioners are expected to consider qualified candidates to fill the board seat that was recently vacated by David Thompson. As of last Thursday with days remaining to apply, three candidates had applied.
The next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, May 18. For more information, visit klwtd.com.