SOUTH DADE — A brush fire last week along the 18-Mile Stretch burned 1,117 acres, according to the Florida Forest Service.
The fire at mile marker 125 of U.S. 1 started when a smoking truck pulled to the side of the road at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, and was soon engulfed in flames. Parts of southbound lanes on U.S. 1 were closed from 4:30-10:30 p.m. as the fire spread into the dry terrain.
“The truck was totally engulfed in flames, and some of the materials from the truck that melted dripped onto the dry grass and that ignited the fire. Winds pushed it into the vegetation, which was just west of the fence,” said David Rosenbaum, public information officer and mitigations specialist with the Everglades District of the Florida Forest Service.
The blaze was 95% contained as of Monday, May 2.
“We’re still monitoring it, and we haven’t declared it out yet, but it is 95% contained and there is no visible smoke at this time. It is pretty much out. Traffic is moving and there is no more anticipated problems with that fire,” Rosenbaum said.
One crew member will remain on the scene until the fire is declared controlled instead of contained.
“It’s our mission to protect the public and our natural resources by responding quickly with manpower and equipment so that the fire will be contained and then controlled,” Rosenbaum said.
The 18-Mile Stretch, bordering the Southern Everglades, is a place where three worlds collide: Miami, the No. 7 largest metropolitan area in the United States, the 1-million acre Everglades National Park and Key Largo, the entrance of the Florida Keys, a tourism hotbed.
Long story short, it’s not the best place for a wildfire to occur.
“It’s one of the most interesting areas for a wildfire because of the amount of traffic that goes in and out, especially anytime that we have to shut down a road because of that,” Rosenbaum said.
Considering the latest incident, residents and tourists in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties should be especially weary of fires, Rosenbaum said.
Rosenbaum said that the typical time frame for the dry season is December to May, but individuals should be aware of several factors no matter the time of the year.
“Residents and tourists need to be aware that when camping, to make sure that they monitor their campfire and never leave it unattended. Folks should also maintain their automobiles in tip-top condition so that hazard isn’t a problem, either,” Rosenbaum said.
Several burning activities do require an authorization from the Florida Forest Service, including agricultural burning, silvicultural burning, land clearing, pile burning and average burning.
And while burning yard trimmings does not require a state authorization, residents should check local and county ordinances before lighting a fire as many prohibit them in residential areas or have strict regulations.
Motorists should be advised keep track of regularly scheduled maintenance on their vehicles such as changes for oil and coolants, along with checking the air levels and treads on their tires. Also, if you are traveling with flammable items, make sure that they are well-secured.
In June, Florida will shift from the dry season to the wet season, and residents should be aware of the dangers of afternoon thunderstorms, which can produce lightning strikes that can lead to a forest fire.
For safety tips and other information, visit fdacs.gov/Forest-Wildfire/Wildland-Fire/Current-Wildfire-Information.