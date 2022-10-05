ISLAMORADA — Final adoption of a vessel exclusion zone and cigarette ban at local parks and beaches are among the items on the agenda when the Islamorada Village Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Founders Park Community Center, mile marker 87, bayside. 

Only a few weeks following the council voted 4-0 to adopt a new $47 million spending plan and 3.000 millage rate for the fiscal year 2022-23, the village will present an October agenda that is a bit lighter than recent meetings, but a number of items previously discussed by council will return for final votes.

