KEY LARGO — The College of the Florida Keys continues its 2023 VIP Series with “Pythons in the Everglades,” led by local veterinarian and author Doug Mader, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in the auditorium of the college’s Upper Keys Center, mile marker 106, bayside.
In his presentation, Mader will discuss the history and impact of the invasive pythons in the Florida Everglades. He will also talk about how the pythons infiltrated the Everglades, how many there are, how to control them and what the future will hold for the delicate ecosystem.
Mader is a triple board-certified veterinary specialist with over three decades of experience. He is an international lecturer and serves on review boards of several scientific journals. He has written medical textbooks and numerous scientific publications. His latest work is a memoir, “The Vet at Noah’s Ark: Stories of Survival from an Inner-City Animal Hospital.”
Mader has served many animals in South Florida through his veterinary practice and as a consulting veterinarian for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm, the Key West Aquarium, Dynasty Marine, the Turtle Hospital, Everglades Alligator Farm, Zoo Miami and the Theater of the Sea.
For more information, call 305-296-9081 or visit the college’s website at cfk.edu/vip.