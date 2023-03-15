Mader

Veterinarian and author Dr. Doug Mader, pictured with a python, will present CFK’s VIP Series lecture on March 15 at the Upper Keys Center.

 Contributed

KEY LARGO — The College of the Florida Keys continues its 2023 VIP Series with “Pythons in the Everglades,” led by local veterinarian and author Doug Mader, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in the auditorium of the college’s Upper Keys Center, mile marker 106, bayside.

In his presentation, Mader will discuss the history and impact of the invasive pythons in the Florida Everglades. He will also talk about how the pythons infiltrated the Everglades, how many there are, how to control them and what the future will hold for the delicate ecosystem.