KEY LARGO — A Veterans Day Observance is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center auditorium, mile marker 102, bayside.
The audience will be treated to a performance by the Keys Community Concert Band, along with student flag bearers presenting the banners of the U.S. Armed Forces, followed by a video presentation.
The public is invited to attend this free event.
