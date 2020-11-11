ISLAMORADA — Islamorada Fire Rescue will conduct its annual Veterans Day ceremony virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The ceremony will be available for viewing on Facebook at Islamorada Fire Rescue Department and on the Islamorada village website.
