ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council approved a tentative 17.8% tax hike for fiscal year 2022-23, among other hot-button issues, at its meeting on Thursday, July 14, at the Founders Park Community Center.
The council voted 5-0 to approve a preliminary millage rate of 3.0, which will raise $300 in tax revenue for every $100,000 of assessed property for the fiscal year of 2022-23. The rolled-back rate, which would generate the same amount of tax revenue as the current year due to rising property values in Islamorada, is 2.5449 mills, or $254.49 per $100,000 of value.
The 3.0 millage rate is projected to generate $15.2 million in tax revenue.
The council will have two budget hearings in September where the tax rate could be lowered before going into effect Oct. 1.
The council also unanimously approved a $2.65 million contract with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to provide policing services for 2022-23, amounting to a 10% increase from the current 2021-22 contract. The one-10th cost increase will cover personnel costs (salaries and benefits) as well as pay for new vehicles.
A resolution also passed 5-0 to approve a new solid waste collection and disposal contract with Waste Management Services despite the fact that the residential garbage collection rate will jump by 16.5% to $530 from the current $455.65. The increase includes a CPI adjustment due to rising operational costs.
A resolution was also approved unanimously to allow a variance for Morada Cove Partners to reduce its shoreline setback from the mandatory 20 feet to zero feet for a hotel and restaurant/bar at 85500 Overseas Highway.
A long-ranging discussion was finally held on a council business interest disclosure policy that was proposed by Councilman David Webb, an item that has been repeatedly postponed since April. The measure would include a financial disclosure requirement for council members and a third-party ethics committee.
Local officials must follow rules established by the Florida Commission on Ethics, but Webb wants additional guidelines for both council members, village staff and committee appointees to establish trust within the local Islamorada village government, as several council members own multiple properties or work with developers as part of their full-time profession.
“In my mind, I want to see experts in the field address the issue, not novices that don’t have a clue on how to put it together,” Mayor Pete Bacheler said. “Do I want novices to come in further down the road? Yeah, I think that is probably a good idea, but guys, it really needs to be the pros that are doing it, not people who are not skilled or trained at it, and it needs to have careful legal review.”
The acting village attorney at the meeting responded that Robert Meyers, former head of ethics for the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust, could be available to join the proposed committee.
“He is aware that this is out there, so if it is the will of the council, I would be happy to bring Robert in. He knows the ins and the outs, so if it is the will of the council, I would be happy for us to see,” he said.
The mayor said he would like to see the lawyer open up serious conversations with Meyers.
Meanwhile, Councilman Mark Gregg suggested that the council look to other municipalities.
“I believe it’s simple and cheap, and I would like them to share how they do it,” he said.
The consensus of the council was to continue the information-gathering process before making a move on the matter, with no formal vote taking place.
Also during the meeting, the Land Acquisition Citizens Advisory Committee was directed develop a list of properties for purchase.
“There’s $5 million floating around on the Monroe County Land Authority that normally goes back because there’s no connection between willing buyers in the village of Islamorada and willing sellers,” Webb said.
Another agenda item discussed was sponsored by Gregg about a proposal by Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal to remove the cones, barricades and tape from the Fills area between Upper and Lower Matecumbe keys.
The area, with sweeping views of Florida Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, draws day-trippers on weekends and holidays, often resulting in traffic congestion, littering and other hazards.
Rosenthal said the council should look to approve additional no parking signage and that the village employ an individual to drive up and down U.S. 1 to identify and ticket those parked illegally.
“I contend the public wants it removed, and that’s strong enough for me,” he said. “The (Florida Department of Transportation) can put up the signs, and I believe the FDOT would agree to that. Give it a try, and if it doesn’t work, then it doesn’t work. I contend that it will work, if you just have one person for $150,000 to go up and down, up and down, up and down.”
Gregg, however, said removing the barriers would reopen the roadside gathering spot to overcrowding, traffic issues and other negative impacts.
“The deterrent effect of the cones is working,” he said. Removing them would create greater demand for enforcement and higher costs for taxpayers. The village already stations one full-time employee and three overtime workers at the area on weekends.
The long-lasting discussion ended when Rosenthal entering a motion to remove the cones and tape on a trial basis. The motion failed for a lack of a second.
A resolution to approve the purchase of a 2022 Sutphen 75-foot aerial ladder fire truck through South Florida Emergency Vehicles to replace the current aerial truck was approved 5-0.
The unanimous approval allows for the waiving of competitive bidding requirements and authorizes incoming Islamorada Village Manager Ted Yates to expend the budgeted funds at the effective date. The new truck will come at the price tag of $1.2 million.
The 75-foot ladder truck was chosen to reach the tallest buildings in the village in the event of an emergency. While the truck is high-cost and only used during rare incidents, the council conceded that any human life is of the greatest value.
“It will save us 28 to 36 months in build time and $200,000 in costs, and it will replace the aging 2006 ladder truck that we currently utilize,” Islamorada Fire Chief Terry Abel said.
In the mayor-council communications portion of the meeting, the filling of the in-house village attorney vacancy was brought to the table by Rosenthal.
“I just want to take a practical approach to this. We have a new clerk, a new manager, a new planning director, and in four months we may have five new folks sitting here, so for consistency and stability we would wait and have a little bit more time under our belts to decide,” Rosenthal said.
The village is currently paying Weiss, Serota, Helfman, Cole and Bierman, a South Florida municipal law firm, $250 an hour to serve as the acting village attorney after the recent departure of longtime in-house attorney Roget Bryan.
“I think with Ted arriving, I think the dust is just starting to settle and I think things are going to calm down,” Bacheler said.