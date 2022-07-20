ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council approved a tentative 17.8% tax hike for fiscal year 2022-23, among other hot-button issues, at its meeting on Thursday, July 14, at the Founders Park Community Center.

The council voted 5-0 to approve a preliminary millage rate of 3.0, which will raise $300 in tax revenue for every $100,000 of assessed property for the fiscal year of 2022-23. The rolled-back rate, which would generate the same amount of tax revenue as the current year due to rising property values in Islamorada, is 2.5449 mills, or $254.49 per $100,000 of value.

