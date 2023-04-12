ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, is to open with a presentation by Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay, and then cover some items postponed from the March meeting.
Yearly, Ramsay visits with a check in hand to reimburse the municipality for property tax funds that were allocated but not spent on law enforcement. He also generally shares the latest news in crime and safety.
Mayor Buddy Pinder recently was in Tallahassee and plans to share some news from that trip as well.
Meanwhile, the current survey of village residents on management of The Fills had received more than 800 responses as of last Thursday, including 625 from registered voters in Islamorada, according to Carlos Garcia of Attention Media who worked on the survey. How to best control access to the roadside gathering spot that’s popular with day-trippers from the mainland continues to be one of the village’s unresolved challenges.
“This is more response than any other village survey has generated,” he said. “Ten percent have said they are not registered voters,” and he said he can filter their responses out. The deadline to respond is Aug. 28.
Several agenda items are to be heard after the council approved postponing them at its March 30 meeting due to the late hour.
On the consent agenda is a resolution approving work authorization with Cyriacks Environmental Consulting Services for a floor area ratio mapping project. CECOS is to deliver four floor area maps, one of each island within Islamorada, resulting in 11-by-17-inch graphic visualizations of each island’s community structure based on the average floor area ratio per subdivision.
Next there is an administrative appeal of a transfer of development rights. Continued from the March 2 meeting, Planning Director Jennifer DeBoisbriand is to defend the department’s decision to deny the TDR from 81912 Overseas Highway, the sender site, to 82601 Old Highway located on Upper Matecumbe Key.
DeBoisbriand said the sender site located on the west side of the Overseas Highway is zoned Village Center while the receiver site is on the east side of Old Highway on Upper Matecumbe Key just over a half of a mile north of the sender site. Both are shoreline properties.
“The site is currently vacant and has single-family homes on either side,” she notes. “Across Old Highway are a variety of uses on properties zoned Village Center. The receiver site is approximately 2 acres.”
The application requesting the TDR was filed with the Department of Planning and Development Services on Jan. 4. After review, it was determined the proposed TDR does not meet the criteria set forth by code, DeBoisbriand wrote. The proposed receiver site contains Class I habitat (hammock) and Class II habitat (disturbed hammock and disturbed beach or berm), and the proposed sender site contains Class III habitat (disturbed). Based upon the habitat analysis, on Jan. 27 a denial of the proposed TDR was issued by the department.
“Furthermore, the applicant has failed to establish an error of fact or law that would support overturning the planning department’s decision,” DeBoisbriand wrote.
Additionally on the agenda are continuing service agreements with Page Excavating for wastewater-related work as well as the creation of an auditor selection committee. The council is to consider assigning certain responsibilities to the committee in evaluating and recommending an auditor for the annual financial audit, and specifying certain provisions that must be included in the written contract for audit services.