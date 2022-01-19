ISLAMORADA — In addition to supporting 15 Transportation Master Plan priority projects that Monroe County plans to submit to the Florida Department of Transportation to address traffic issues, the village of Islamorada has identified its own top 10 projects.
The county’s Transportation Master Plan is a “breathing document,” according to the Monroe County Senior Director of Strategic Planning and Libraries Kimberly Matthews.
“This is not a one-time shot,” she said. “This is something that we will begin to work on each and every year. We are working to improve our relationship with the DOT. A key component is remembering the next step. We do hope you do put forward some of your priorities. We will work with whatever you put forward.”
Councilman David Webb offered an amended resolution in support of Monroe County’s list of top priorities.
“Before we vote on the final motion, I would like the opportunity to provide my amendment,” he said.
The proposed amendment addressed reducing the amount of vehicles operating and proliferating in Monroe County:
“Whereas, federal, state and local governments officials all have acknowledged that the Florida Keys have a finite carrying capacity; whereas, a critical component of carrying capacity is the number of vehicles transiting U.S. 1 and secondary roads within the Florida Keys; whereas, notwithstanding the need for identifying solutions within a U.S. 1 Transportation Master Plan, only direct steps taken to curb the further proliferation of vehicles in the Florida Keys will meaningfully address the ever increasing traffic congestion issues; whereas, cooperative efforts among all levels of government are needed to address both the existing traffic issues as well as the steps needed to determine whether the carrying capacity of the Florida Keys has been reached or breached.”
Before unanimously approving the amended resolution, the council agreed to change the word “breached” to “exceeded.”
Councilman Mark Gregg had at least one contention with the county’s list of top priorities slated for Islamorada.
“The first one discusses the possible uses of the Old Highway as a frontage road,” Gregg said. “That’s going to be a tool to spread the traffic out on busy weekends and holidays. I will oppose that and the reason is that it promotes what I refer to as ‘leapfrogging,’ where folks pull off of U.S. 1 , get on the old road and then they have to find a way to get back on U.S. 1, which actually slows the traffic down worse than had they just stayed in line.
“I would like to promote the old road as a locals-only road if that is possible. For those of us who live on the other side, sometimes that’s the only way we can get around on weekends to get a few of the things we need. In my experience, I see the Old Highway being used as a linear park.”
“After they widen it,” said Mayor Pete Bacheler.
Gregg also called for better bus stops.
“The folks that stand out in the hot sun with the mosquitoes, the rain, the wind are exposed there. I think that the folks that serve us deserve a dignified place to wait for a ride. Not having them is cruel. I would like to see that happen,” he said.
Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal mostly agreed with Gregg’s remarks.
“The usage of the old road, I’ve heard much opposed to that, which is just adding another lane to U.S. 1. To have the DOT suggest that we make some improvements on that road, the secondary roads are owned by us. It’s our property that the DOT suggests we spend the money on. As far as the bus stops go, I spoke on that several meetings ago. On my list is the bus stops. We have a situation with the workforce right now, and it will probably get worse if the 800-acre development comes to pass in Dade County.”
Village Manager Greg Oravec, who recently submitted his resignation, was more outspoken about the council scrutinizing the county’s list and the staff’s recommended list.
“The list is here and I feel that it’s imminently approvable,” he said. “This is the only community that I have ever been in where you can’t safely cross the road in your downtown anywhere. Heaven forbid if you’re looking the other way when someone darts out into the suicide lane and you’re trying to make a left.”