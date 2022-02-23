ISLAMORADA — Months after paying $55,000 to engineering firm CPH Corp. to create a master plan for the Fills, the Village Council tossed their recommendations in the bin and proposed its own management solution: install guardrails and limit parking with meters.
The Fills, a manmade causeway between Upper and Lower Matecumbe keys, are approximately 7.38 acres of roadside land that include the Indian Key boat ramp, which is owned by the state of Florida and leased to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Division of Recreation and Parks and the Florida Department of Transportation.
The area attracts day-trippers who clog up traffic parking on both sides of the Overseas Highway during weekends and holidays, and litter the area and its mangroves, and create a general nuisance for residents. The village has an agreement with the state that allows the municipality to manage the area.
The Feb. 3 CPH workshop, where the firm presented its conceptual “visions,” drew mostly concern from residents who opposed the proposals, which included a trolley service, shaded pavilions, restrooms and other park-like amenities.
“This was a visioning process,” said Acting Village Manager and Finance Director Maria Bassett. “The intent was for the council to ultimately discuss what they would like included in the preliminary plans submitted to DOT and FDEP in accordance with the lease agreements that we requested to control and manage activities at the Fills. This was another step in the process, but based on feedback, we thought this is an appropriate time to get more direction from council on what the priorities are for a plan that we will submit to DOT and DEP and pull back from the visions.”
Councilman David Webb wanted to discuss the process for moving forward on the Fills.
“What I would like to do is to try to make some decisions about the Fills going forward. This has been going on since 2011. What we have now is mostly unacceptable to every single person,” he said. “There is a sense of what the community wants and more importantly does not want.”
Webb summarized CPH’s survey results from 348 residents plus 38 community stakeholders and 10 FDOT stakeholders. There were 190 written comments.
“No one wanted a pier or overlook; 14% wanted restrooms and trash cans; 50% wanted to keep it minimal with parking and pedestrian access; 36% wanted no improvements. Whether the village manages the Fills or gives it back to FDOT, people are going to access it. The people who don’t want anything, that’s not possible to produce,” Webb said. “The state of Florida is adamant about giving access to the water to residents and tourists.”
Thirty-one percent of the respondents supported improving the boat launch. In 2014-15, DEP’s Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and FDOT brought proposals to the council to improve the boat launch with four different options. There were 40 parking spaces proposed. The council at that time didn’t think that was enough.
“That whole plan was discarded,” Webb said. “DEP is opposed to closing the ramp. There are three rangers that monitor (three offshore state) parks and it’s critical they have access there. The boat ramp is a separate issue. It’s important to the backcountry guides and the residents who launch from there. I’d be in favor of having a limited boat ramp there.”
Councilman Mark Gregg was more concerned about the cost of managing the Fills.
“Every dollar that we spend on the Fills is a dollar that we can’t spend on acquiring property. I am in the crowd that less is more. Since fiscal year 2019-20, we have spent $456,222 on the Fills — $426,000 was spent of personnel. This year we did a little better. We’ve spent just under $60,000.”
Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal said the Fills issue has become so repetitive that the community has tired of hearing about it. He wanted action.
“We can take the meetings from 2016, 2017, 2018 and it’s the same meeting over and over again,” he said.
“As for the FDOT lease, remove now the cones and tape from the entire length of the Fills and add to the existing no parking signs a $200 fine. Delineate the three existing parking areas with a parking limit of 30 minutes and identify those areas for use by motorists who want to stop and enjoy the scenery and take photos. As for the FDEP lease on Indian Key, the boat ramp will remain closed at such time until we investigate the following: the best use and cost associated with the boat ramp, and the best use of the environment, traffic and taxpayers. I would immediately notify FDOT and DEP as to our positions that I just stated. It’s time to do something. My motion is for tomorrow. I’m looking for a second.”
The motion failed for a lack of a second.
Mayor Pete Bacheler said he agreed that the council needed to take action immediately but removing the cones would only invite mayhem.
He made a motion to ask the leasing agencies to install guardrails with landscaping, which was recommneded by FDOT, as well as to investigate options for the Indian Key boat ramp and minimal paved parking areas with a pay-for-parking system and additional no parking signs.
Webb asked that conceptual drawings be brought back for approval. The council approved unanimously.
In other action, the Plantation Tropical Preserve conceptual design, which shows a 146 Sunshine Blvd. shared entrance with Tavernier Creek Marina to the 3.5-acre passive park, will move into the design and permitting phase.
The entrance plot was purchased by the village last year to provide better access to the preserve.
“This is going to be an excellent entrance,” said Peter Frezza, village environmental resources manager. “We demolished the mobile home and we added fill. On Jan. 20, we held an on-site open house and we had good feedback and a lot of positivity from the community. People didn’t want to see it turned into something that would attract day visitors. No public restrooms — you come in, eat your lunch, walk your dog and get out.”
Conceptual drawings show a 15-square-foot shade pavilion with two picnic tables underneath accessible by a looped paved walkway. A few other amenities include water fountains, bike racks and trash receptacles.
The only other proposed development within the preserve is a 18-foot-square pavilion accessible from the paved driveway and tied into the existing kayak ramp.