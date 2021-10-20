ISLAMORADA — After some discussion, the Islamorada Village Council unanimously approved a resolution urging the Miami-Dade County Commission to deny upon second reading a 793-acre, three-phase buildout of a South Dade Technology and Logistics District.
Councilman Mark Gregg sponsored the agenda item.
“I asked for a resolution to deny the proposed development of nearly 800 acres of environmentally sensitive land and important watershed that affects Biscayne Bay and Florida Bay,” he said of the property that sits outside Miami-Dade’s Urban Development Boundary near Homestead Air Reserve Base. “I just can’t see how this would be good for the village or good for the Keys. There was an effort about 10 years ago to commercialize the air reserve base and this may be part of that effort. Yes, I’m speculating. ... I’m asking for the council to consider this. This is not what we want.”
Mayor Buddy Pinder said he agreed with Gregg but wanted to table the item and call a special meeting for time to review the material.
“I wish we knew about this a month ago,” he said of the proposed development first reported by the Florida Keys Free Press in August.
“I don’t think there’s time for that,” Gregg said.
The Miami-Dade County Commission approved Aligned Real Estate Holdings’ application in late September. The state Department of Economic Opportunity is currently reviewing the project and will submit comments back to the commission in the coming weeks before a second reading for final adoption.
The project’s final approval will require a supermajority of at least nine votes of support by the 13-member commission.
Councilman David Webb agreed with the resolution but questioned if the village should align its interest with other elected officials and governmental agencies.
“I do have some concerns and they’re more about the process and encouraging people not to do this. With no disrespect, we are a very small community,” Webb said. “My concern is that we don’t share voters with Miami-Dade. We share elected officials. I just wanted the council to consider touching base with other elected representatives and agencies. I’d like to know on the front end if we have support.”
The Monroe County Commission will consider a resolution this week urging the state and Miami-Dade to conduct a comprehensive review of the proposal.
The first phase of the project proposes 2,980,000 square feet of warehousing mixed with 20,000 square feet of retail space.
The second phase proposes 2,900,000 square feet of warehousing, a 3,000-square-foot bank, a 32,000-square-foot restaurant, a 6,600-square-foot convenience store, a 38,400-square-foot retail center and a 150-room hotel.
The third phase includes another bank, restaurant, convenience store and hotel, but increases warehousing to 9,305,000 square feet and includes 78,400 square feet of retail. Up to 84 single-family residences are also proposed.
The council’s motion passed unanimously.