ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council will donate $50,000 to I.CARE, a local nonprofit coral restoration group — one of the largest amounts given to an organization from the village’s public relations and advertising budget for 2021-22.
The amount is equivalent to what the city spent on the installation and removal of holiday decorations and is second to the $72,000 to Attention Media, the council’s social media publicity program.
Public comment during last week’s council meeting surrounded the application process in which the village awards donations to organizations.
For instance, the village donates $15,000 to the Upper Keys Rotary Club for fireworks, $10,000 to the Good Health Clinic, $10,000 to Fair Insurance Rate of Monroe and, in previous years, $2,500 to the Turtle Hospital in Marathon.
“It’s still our residents’ money and these are nonprofit organizations and most have a hand outreached to the public as well,” Councilman David Webb said. “If we donate our residents’ money to charities or nonprofits, we have a responsibility to do minimal due diligence. What percentage goes directly toward the projects? I would urge us to continue to move forward, but with a process in place.”
Webb asked how I.CARE supports Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, a transparent coral reef restoration agency, according to him.
Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal agreed and asked if Mote would serve as the overseeing agency.
“I endorse this allocation, but with a process,” he said. “I would like to allocate it to Mote and let them disburse it and let them keep an eye on it. Mote is a proven organization.”
Finance Director and Acting Village Manager Maria Bassett recommended that the village request a qualifying letter of support from Mote before each payment installation.
The motion passed 4-0 with Councilman Mark Gregg abstaining after announcing he serves on I.CARE’s board of directors.
The council approved unanimously a canal backfill restoration project at either Canal 115 or 116, dependent on staging area approvals and according to terms set in its contract with Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions. The project cost is not to exceed $64,086 and runs through Dec. 31, 2023.
The council unanimously voted to move ahead with demolishing the former Island Silver and Spice building and removing the debris from the Upper Matecumbe Key property recently purchased for interim use as a municipal parking lot. The purchase price of the property was $2.75 million.
The council also unanimously approved further reducing $8,000 in code compliance fines and $4,350 in code compliance fines in two separate cases for the same property owner to $2,500 total, including administrative fees.
Gregg sponsored a discussion about asking Florida Keys state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, to abandon her seagrass mitigation bill, which experts say will do more harm than good to such fragile undersea meadows. Also, a pledge of civility for public speakers will be brought back for council approval at the next meeting.