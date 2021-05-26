ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council agreed to interview five candidates seeking to become the town’s 10th village manager during a special call meeting last Thursday. One prospect, however, bowed out the following day.
Finalists Andrea Agha of Miami, Guillermo Olmedillo of Pinecrest, Gregory Oaravec of Port St. Lucie, Terry Suggs of East Palatka and David Baird of Milford, Delaware, netted the most votes from the five councilmen. Baird withdrew his candidacy on Friday citing concern about the cost of living in Islamorada among a short list of contentions.
The other four finalists move on in the interview process from the list of 12 candidates who were recommended to the council by headhunting firm Colin Baenziger and Associates.
There were 82 applicants as of the village’s April 9 deadline initially vetted by the firm with one withdrawing early on.
Councilman Mark Gregg began the process by voting for Agha, Olmedillo, Oravec, Suggs and local candidate David Ritz, who was later eliminated with only two votes.
Councilman Pete Bacheler casted votes for Agha, Baird and Olmedillo. He also cast the sole vote for Scott Lambers and seconded Gregg’s vote for Ritz.
Baird, Olmedillo, Julian Jackson (a semi-finalist for the village manager position in 2016), Oravec and Suggs were favored by Councilman Henry Rosenthal, while Councilman David Webb chose Agha, Baird, Oravec, Suggs and Jeff Durbin.
Mayor Buddy Pinder selected Agha, Baird, Jackson, Oravec and Suggs.
The council could not agree during the meeting on an alternate candidate despite Ritz and Jackson being recommended. If an alternate candidate is needed, a special meeting would be called.
Interviews and the selection of the candidate to fill the village manager position will take place on Wednesday, June 2, in a two-part process that includes a special call meeting.
At 1:30 p.m. candidate interviews with the council will be held publicly at the Founders Park Community Center after councilmen conduct one-on-one interviews in the morning.
Rosenthal said he’d like to see how the candidates interact with the public.
“Are they going to wait for the public to come to them or are they going to come to the public?” he asked.
A candidates’ reception that is open to the public is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Founders Park. More details will be forthcoming.
More information on the finalists and full information about the village’s manager search process is available at islamorada.fl.us/village_council/village_manager_search/index.php.