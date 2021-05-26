ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council approved a three-day a week landscape watering schedule last week while sewer and solid waste services are on the brink of being amended.
The new landscape irrigation rule will be in effect year round in non-drought conditions to better conserve water and pull less from the Biscayne aquifer, which supplies the region’s drinking water to about 3 million people.
The ordinance, which was unanimously approved, also brings the village in compliance with the South Florida Water Management District’s administrative law.
All properties with addresses ending in even numbers are allowed to water landscaping on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, while odd-numbered addresses are allowed to water on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
Landscape irrigation will be prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. There are a few exceptions for new landscaping and more.
Trash collection
A proposed 7% increase by Waste Management in solid waste collection and disposal fees was tabled by the council. The village had previously entered into a contractual agreement with Advanced Disposal, which sunsets on Dec. 31, 2023. Advanced Disposal is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Waste Management.
The upcharge is due to higher labor and equipment fees as well as an overall increase for services with more visitors to the Keys than average, according to the company.
Councilman Mark Gregg did not agree.
“It seems to me that a lesser competitor was eaten up like Pac-Man for a lesser amount and that the bigger company now wants more money when they should be able to provide us the same service more efficiently for less or at least the same amount,” he said.
The motion to table the vote passed unanimously. Staff will bring back more details about the proposed higher fees.
Sewer issues
The council agreed to not extend the sewer connection amnesty program beyond June 30. The decision leaves non-compliant property owners with a little over a month to connect to the centralized sewer system.
There are 27 properties in the village not hooked up; 17 are residential properties and 10 are businesses.
There are eight properties that have since been tied in to the sewer but still have not paid fines and eight residences furthermore have not applied for permits, according to staff.
Meanwhile, Islamorada’s main sewer transfer pump, which consists of three wet well pumps that send sewage to the collection tanks, recently failed in a sequence of mishaps.
According to staff, a 70-hp pump was to be swapped out when the infrastructure was installed. While the replacement was being made recently, the system’s two 120-hp pumps failed alternatively about a day apart. Staff implemented the sewer transfer bypass system and restored one pump, which remains the case. This is the first time the pumps failed in this sequence.
Staff will recommend sewer transfer station upgrades at a future meeting to alleviate additional failures.
In other news, “Politicians are like baby diapers, they should be changed frequently,” resident Van Cadenhead said during public comment during last week’s council meeting. He was referring to the discussion on extending council terms to four years, which has been proposed by the new council. Terms are two years currently.
Councilman Pete Bacheler has sponsored the discussion as a commissioner’s item the last few meetings.
Gregg asked the village to support Monroe County in asking the state and federal agencies to fund Everglades restoration projects. A resolution will be brought to the next meeting.
The council updated its appointments to the five Citizens’ Advisory Committees, the Local Planning Agency and the Historic Preservation Commission.
Councilman David Webb asked staff to look into acquiring the abandoned tennis club on Lower Matecumbe Key to add to the village’s park system.