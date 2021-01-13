ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council will consider seeking a contractor to build affordable housing on two village properties, raising fees for public records requests and parking violations, and replacing faulty sewer vacuum pits on Plantation Key when it meets Thursday, Jan. 14.
Village staff will recommend that the council issue a new request for qualifications for a single contractor to develop and manage affordable housing on village-owned property on Woods Corner and Gardenia Street.
The village, which paid $1.37 million for the properties, entered into a lease agreement in April 2019 with Carysfort Homes, a subsidiary of the Leben Family Limited Partnership, to develop and finance the construction of eight housing units on the Woods Corner lots. The agreement stated that if construction did not begin by December 2019, then the agreement would terminate. On Jan. 6, 2020, former village manager Seth Lawless terminated the lease agreement.
Carysfort Homes, however, continued to submit a site plan and other documents, which Lawless directed the planning department to review, even though the lease was never reinstated.
After Lawless’ departure as village manager on Aug. 21, 2020, Acting Village Manager Maria Bassett directed the planning department to suspend review of the site plan and informed Carysfort Homes that the matter would need to be brought back to the council for direction.
Village staff is now proposing that selecting a single contractor to develop the Woods Corner and Gardenia Street lots would provide for consistency and cost savings and would enhance project management. It is also recommending that all 17 allowed units by built for ownership rather than rental.
At the urging of Vice Mayor Pete Bacheler, the council will consider charging more for public records requests. The village currently provides one free hour of service to fulfill records requests and charges $26.44 for every subsequent hour. That figure is equal to the village’s lowest hourly wage, including benefits.
Staff is recommending that the council begin charging the $26.44 rate after 30 minutes and break down billing into 15-minute increments.
The council will also conduct the first reading of an ordinance to increase the fine for illegal parking on streets and rights-of-way to $100, up from the current $30, and $125 if not paid within 30 days, up from the current $50. Based on receipts over the previous three fiscal years, the average annual revenue from parking citations was $6,000. This average amount would increase to about $18,750 if the same rate of tickets were issued under the higher fine.
The council also will vote to purchase 52 AirVac pits from Aqseptence Group for $227,500 and hire Page Excavating to install 46 at a cost of $338,000, for a total cost of $565,500. Over the past year, an increasing number of the sewer vacuum pits in north Plantation Key have failed and staff has prioritized the replacement of old pits.
In other action, the council will receive an update on the Florida Department of Transportation pedestrian bridge, hear a presentation on the Oxitec genetically modified mosquito project, consider accepting tourism funds from the county for local projects, and hear two requests for administrative relief from building permit applicants, one of which is village Planning Director Ty Harris.
The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Only staff and council members will be permitted to attend in person. The public must participate through Zoom online at https://zoom.us/j/91106564166 or via phone by dialing 301-715-8592 and entering the webinar ID number 911-0656-4166.
Those wishing to submit public comment by email must do so by 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at public.comment@islamorada.fl.us. For more information, call the village at 305-664-6448.