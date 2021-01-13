PLANTATION KEY — Village hall is closed to the public through Tuesday, Jan. 19, as a coronavirus-related precaution after four employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The door to the administrative building is locked and customers may no longer drop off paperwork in the lobbies.
The building department is closed for permitting, plan review and inspections. During this time, hard-copy permits will not be accepted. Electronic plans review and building permit applications will be processed, reviewed and issued through the CityView portal at https://cvportal.us/CityViewPortal.
Contractors and property owners may hire professional engineers, architects and private providers to perform required building inspections at their expense.
Questions may be directed to 305-664-6436 or evelyn.fraley@islamorada.fl.us.
For assistance with the CityView portal, call 305-664-6429 or email susan.mcLaughlin@islamorada.fl.us.
If a project requiring a pre-development biological inspection has not yet started, it is on hold until the inspection by village staff can be completed. Call Ty Harris at 305-570-9524 or email him at planningdirector@islamorada.fl.us for more information.