ISLAMORADA — For more than a year, the village of Islamorada has been grappling with the definition of a farmers market in an attempt to curb parking and traffic impacts while also ensuring pedestrian safety and quality of life for neighbors after three local markets have grown in popularity and size.
Village Planning Director and Development Services Daniel Gulizio brought a draft ordinance to the village’s Local Planning Agency addressing a number of concerns from the community and the vendors.
“We provided a definition of what a farmers market is. We made sure it was separate and distinct from flea markets and fairs, which is one of the comments that we received. We also made sure to take into account that a farmers market should be for predominantly farm produce and local products. By local, we defined it as something from the state of Florida,” he said.
“We provided an intent to the draft ordinance and an application or a permit process, which includes a site plan review and an application issuance of a temporary use permit. We established hours and days of operations standards. We provided a list of products that include six categories of products including local produce, local plants, locally prepared food, locally grown teas and spices and prepared drinks.”
The draft ordinance specifies that farmers markets can operate in the highway commercial, the village center and neighborhood commercial zoning districts not in close proximity to each other.
The draft ordinance is an amalgamation of similar ordinances in other neighboring municipalities in the state. It limits the number of venders to 30 and proposes a retail mix of at least 51% to be local fruits, vegetables, and plants.
“There was a concern expressed by one of the operators over the application of both a temporary use permit and a site plan application as well as the number of temporary use permits that they would be required to obtain. It’s our vision under the ordinance, that if you apply for a temporary use permit, it would be good for that year. We’re not looking to have a temporary use permit every week,” Gulizio said.
Florida Keys Farmers Market owner Jae Jans and adjacent market owner Mike Anzalone of 80925 Overseas Highway said the multiple-page ordinance is punitive and will likely force them to close their markets.
“We’ve got the longest running farmers market in Islamorada. We’ve been running for about five years in July,” Jans said. “I’m going to strongly suggest that we hold off on passing the ordinance through as is. I’ve got some specific reasons for that. There are some provisions that I think would be helpful to regulate some of the markets that aren’t being run as well as ours is, but there are definitely some deal killers in the existing ordinance. One would be the temporary use permit. Farmers markets have been a permitted use since the beginning of the village. If we are committing $10,000 to $15,000 to get a site plan, and that is a conservative estimate of what it’s going to cost us as a small business to comply with all the codes, I don’t think it’s right to also require a temporary use permit. If we are applying once a year for a temporary use permit, it’s not temporary in nature any longer.”
“The only other deal killer is the 51% farm produce fruits and vegetables. There’s no way we can successfully run a market with that kind of restriction on products. We’re just going to close shop. So we’ll close the longest running farmers market in Islamorada if this ordinance gets passed as is.”
The LPA, before approving the ordinance in a 5-0 vote, agreed to reduce the 51% local produce and plants requirement to 40% and allow the market to operate for any one day throughout the week.
“Most likely, with the approval that was made today, we will be closing the Florida Keys Farmers Market,” Jans said. “I appreciate the effort with the 40%, but it’s not going to work from a business standpoint or an operators standpoint.”
LPA members Tony Hammon and Stan Zuba were absent from the meeting.
The LPA-approved ordinance will go before the Village Council for a first reading likely at the April 21 meeting. The ordinance will be ratified upon its second reading thereafter.