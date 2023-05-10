ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council approved several infrastructure projects at its May 4 meeting to benefit residents, children and visitors. But, it also dug into potential controversy over wastewater repair work throughout the village.
An Islamorada-owned conservation property at mile marker 80, bayside, once owned by Henry Rosenthal, who now serves on the council, was approved for a lookout structure on stilts and a new dock and kayak launch to replace the dock and launch that was there, in addition to planting of additional native species. Mayor Buddy Pinder, Rosenthal and Environmental Resources Manager Peter Frezza agreed the 7-acre the Green Turtle Hammock Nature Preserve may still be the preferred home of a pair of great-horned owls, but those who frequent the property say they haven’t seen them for years. The lookout structure was part of the original management plan approved for the preserve acquired in 2006.
Additional infrastructure improvements that received the council’s unanimous go-ahead included a children’s splash pad at the Ron Levy Aquatic Center. It will have about eight water features and a soft surface for inadvertent tumbles. Also, inclusive children’s playground equipment at Library Beach Park at mile marker 81, bayside, was approved.
The Founders Park tennis court resurfacing project was approved but Village Manager Ted Yates suggested that the courts also be lined and outfitted for pickle ball usage.
“Multi-purpose courts are a trend,” he said, and that would make them available to more users. He said this would not be destructive to the current tennis program.
In the Parks and Recreation Committee report, Chair Carolyn Wightman said the annual New Year’s Eve celebration at Founders Park would offer a laser light show, which is more environmentally-friendly than fireworks.
Councilman Mark Gregg suggested the village research for possible acquisition a property adjacent to Treasure Village Montessori at mile marker 86.7, oceanside, that was owned by the U.S. Coast Guard and utilized for housing its members. The Sheffield Steel housing did not do well in the climate, he said, so the property has been vacant for about eight years or so, and may provide an opportunity for affordable housing.
There also was a lengthy discussion about the cost of wastewater maintenance work. The council approved a recent contract with Page Excavating for wastewater tie-in and maintenance.
Since then, concerns about the costs have surfaced, with Mayor Pinder saying the cost of the same work he used to do in the Lower Keys was a fraction of what Page charges, and that additional sources for the work should be explored. Greg Veliz of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority was on hand to confirm interest of the FKAA board of directors in taking over village wastewater work if the council wanted to have a dialogue.
Pinder said because Islamorada residents already are water utility customers, exploring a further partnership is valuable because FKAA has the manpower, the parts, the experience and the systemic “redundancy” to enhance the village’s wastewater system needs while being cost-effective at the same time.
Pinder said the FKAA oversees the $280 million Cudjoe Key regional wastewater system, which begins outside of Key West and extends northward to Marathon, as well as Cross Key near the county line along the 18-Mile Stretch.
Pinder added the Cudjoe system performed admirably after Hurricane Irma deeply affected the Lower Keys water systems in September 2017. Trucks full of personnel and parts worked quickly to get the system back online.
“They run the grinder system we have; they’re push-button contractors.” Pinder said the utility received eight responses when it went out for bid for wastewater services and parts, compared to minimal interest when the village puts out a request for similar bids. “[The FKAA] buys thousands [of parts] at a time; we buy 100.”
Public Works Director A.J. Engelmeyer said the current contract with Page extends through this fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.
Veliz said his board believes FKAA could bring the village’s costs down. The advantage to FKAA would be that if it were to extend its services, the “whole program would be better and less expensive.” He added the FKAA does not seek controversy.
“We want the deal to be so good that everybody is on board,” he said.
Pinder said he would get together with Engelmeyer to scrutinize invoices to ensure he understands what charges are for what specific repair work and components are given in return. And, Yates is to talk with Veliz to make progress in possible future collaboration.
The council also scheduled a public workshop about the Fills, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.