ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council approved several infrastructure projects at its May 4 meeting to benefit residents, children and visitors. But, it also dug into potential controversy over wastewater repair work throughout the village.

An Islamorada-owned conservation property at mile marker 80, bayside, once owned by Henry Rosenthal, who now serves on the council, was approved for a lookout structure on stilts and a new dock and kayak launch to replace the dock and launch that was there, in addition to planting of additional native species. Mayor Buddy Pinder, Rosenthal and Environmental Resources Manager Peter Frezza agreed the 7-acre the Green Turtle Hammock Nature Preserve may still be the preferred home of a pair of great-horned owls, but those who frequent the property say they haven’t seen them for years. The lookout structure was part of the original management plan approved for the preserve acquired in 2006.

jzimakeys@aol.com