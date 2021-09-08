ISLAMORADA — In response to a request for quotes to construct, develop and operate affordable or workforce housing development with units for sale or rent on two village-owned properties on North Plantation Key, the council voted to split the projects between Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys and Gorman and Company as recommended by its Achievable Housing Citizens Advisory Committee.
The village has tentatively reserved 17 building permit allocations for affordable units to be developed on the parcels and anticipated entering into a 99-year ground lease agreement with the selected developer.
The two properties include a northern parcel with four vacant lots of approximately 22,500 square feet and a southern parcel of five vacant lots of approximately 29,850 square feet.
Habitat was approved by council as the developer of the southern property where up to nine affordable/workforce homes will be developed for sale, and Gorman was approved as the developer of the northern property where up to eight rental units will be developed.
The second vote, approved unanimously, was with the condition that if Gorman fails to fulfill the project, it will default to Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys.
“No matter what we do tonight, we are going to be winners. I think splitting this is a fantastic idea,” Councilman Mark Gregg said.
In other news, Deckard Technologies owner Dustin Reilich pitched its platform software, Rentalscape, that “eyes” calendars and activities on more than 7,000 short-term rental properties daily for local governments.
There are 11,061 listings that have happened in the village over time, according to Reilich, which Deckard Technology can discern if it’s a primary residence, if it’s an accessory dwelling unit or if homeowners are partially renting out their home.
“In the last 12 months, these rentals have generated $22 million,” he said. This is to curb illegal short-term rentals. It runs around $25,000 for a city the size of the village and that rate will go down in the future after the set-up fee.”
“The taxes owed on $22 million is $2.7 million,” Councilman David Webb noted.
“We are having an erosion of the quality of life,” Gregg said. “I see no downside to this going forward. It’s our job to enforce the law and protect the public.”
Village Manager Greg Oravec proposed adjusting fees set in the village’s vacation rental ordinance.
“We are not allowed to amend it since it’s set by legislation, but it’s recommended that we raise it from $1,000 to $2,500, plus an additional $500 for every bedroom over two bedrooms,” Oravec said.
The extra fees would cover the cost of the administration and code compliance departments to step up enforcement.
“The maximum number that we have is 331 [short-term rental units]. We are right around 300, so this tells us that there are quite a few doing this illegally,” said Gregg, who sponsored the discussion.
Village Attorney Roget Bryan confirmed there are 266 active vacation rental licenses.
Staff will bring back recommended fee structures, management and enforcement to the October meeting.
As for the noise ordinance, the council agreed to set an 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or sunset, whichever is first, period for operating heavy equipment for landscaping and construction and for loud music. No heavy construction work will be allowed on Sundays or holidays. There will be exceptions for homeowners.
“You can put 8 o’clock, but you are going to hear about it,” Gregg cautioned.
“It’s not banning the work, it’s banning the noise,” Oravec said. “Going forward, we are going to enforce it.”
The council mulled hosting a workshop to include business owners who would be impacted by the rule.
A draft ordinance will go before the village’s Local Planning Agency for recommendations at its next meeting before it is brought back to the council for vote.