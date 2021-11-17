ISLAMORADA — A resolution will go before the Islamorada Village Council this week to support Monroe County in its request to bring more Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers to the Florida Keys and to pay them better.
There are currently 15 FWC vacancies in the county, according to the village’s meeting agenda.
Reasons cited are 1) More than 300 vessel groundings are reported in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary every year, with 80% of these impacting the fragile seagrass habitat and damaging corals; 2) In 2020 Monroe County once again led the state with 99 boating accidents and nine fatalities; and 3) Monroe has the highest number of derelict vessels statewide each year and is on track to remove 60 derelict vessels this year.
FWC is responsible for protecting a 2,900-square-mile expanse of nearshore waters and 240 miles of coastline within the county.
Village staff is seeking approval to reallocate $31,221 in Stewardship Act funds to add two non-Hurricane Irma-related derelict vessel removal tasks to the work plan.
The council is also being asked to augment its own staff.
In a continuing services agreement with M.T. Causley, the village will enter into an agreement in an amount not to exceed $500,000 for fiscal year 2021-22 to further support the Building Services Department.
The village has been engaged with MTC since 2018 to provide four full-time positions that perform inspections as well as plan examiner services. The need to supplement staff has increased since the pandemic, according to the village.
A bid to improve the dog park with 59,000 square feet of natural grass and irrigation, synthetic turf and bonded rubber mulch, a 16-by-16-foot tiki hut and four 10-foot tiki umbrellas, splash zones and more will go before council.
Staff is seeking approval to contract Holiday Lightscapes for the installation, maintenance, service and removal of holiday decorations at a cost of $56,960.
The council will consider contracting 24 Hour Floors to repair, resurface and seal the bay floors in all three fire stations at a cost of $45,000. The fire department is requesting the purchase of a new 2021 Ford Transit E-350 in the amount of $41,972 and the 2011 Ford Expedition and 2003 Ford E_150 Econo Van vehicles would be declared surplus and sold.
An ordinance will go before the council to formally reinstate its Land Acquisition Advisory Committee, which was deemed “ad hoc” in 2008.
The council will consider extending its social media publicity services contract with Attention Media for the remainder of the the year at a not-to-exceed amount of $60,000 or $6,000 per month.
Staff is also requesting council approval to amend its contract with Page Excavating to replace 500 malfunctioning poly check sewer valves in the amount of $450,000 or $900 per valve installation.
The authorization also includes $30,000 for concrete repair work around 30 vacuum pit lids, which are considered hazardous, and to redirect some piping and create a new mulch bed in the North Plantation Key Transfer Station to alleviate the smell for $33,500.
The proposed cost of Work Authorization No. 3 with Page is not to exceed $480,000.
Another resolution will be go before council to purchase the 500 stainless steel check valve kits directly from FJ Nugent in the amount of $144,000.