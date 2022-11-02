ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council last week voted to rescind a recently expanded vessel exclusion zone off Lower Matecumbe Key after homeowners learned their boats would also be prohibited along with the raft-up boaters who gather off their beach.
A 350-foot-wide section of submerged land added to a 300-foot shoreline to bay vessel exclusion/swim zone off Port Antigua and White Marlin beaches was rescinded by the council during last Thursday’s meeting.
The move was made because property owners with boats in the added area were under the impression that they could still access their docks.
Originally, in August 2020, council voted 5-0 to create an area off the shoreline bordering the Lower Matecumbe community that would ban vessels from anchoring too close to the property of nearby homeowners. Buoys were then installed in March 2021 to delineate the swim area.
However, this zone originally left out a 350-foot section containing private docks, and raft-up boaters took advantage of that open area.
Due to ongoing complaints from homeowners, the council approved the expansion of the zone on Oct. 6.
Village Manager Ted Yates said he has met with residents in an attempt to “go back to the drawing board” in an effort to meet their access needs while controlling boaters who gather there.
“We just need to make sure the potential solution is legal and we can do it. The residents are on board and happy with the potential solution. They understand we’re pursuing it right now,” he said.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the council appointed canvassing board members to review and certify the vote for the Nov. 8 general election.
“This is a requirement of our charter that will have the canvassing board procedurally certify the results from the (Monroe County) Board of Elections once they are complete, and then release those to the public,” Yates explained.
Yates said three individuals in the community will be appointed to fulfill the role of certifying the local election instead. This will include automatically-appointed Village Clerk Marne McGrath as well as village Finance Director Maria Bassett and Executive Assistant Amanda Merren.
Nov. 17 will be the last meeting of members of the current council. Then, during the Dec. 8 council meeting, newly-elected local officials will be sworn in.
During the consent agenda portion of the meeting, several items were discussed and approved, including a resolution approving the final ranking of contractors vying to install a disabled parking space and access ramps at the Green Turtle Hammock Preserve Buildings, a resolution accepting grant awards for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection through the resilient Florida Grant Program for the Islamorada Vulnerability Assessment, a resolution approving final ranking of a contractors seeking to built the Key Tree Cactus Preserve restroom, driveway exit and kiosk project, a resolution approving the purchase of two lawn mowers and a resolution approving an amendment to the continuing services agreement with M.T. Causley LLC for building services department support services.
The council also approved a work authorization with Cyriaks Environmental Consulting Services Inc. for the collection of historical land maps to compare vegetation that once covered the village to current habitat. CECOS will now gather historical aerial imagery and GIS data from Monroe County Department of Environmental Protection and the South Florida Water Management District. Cost for services will not exceed $39,963.64. The mapping project will provide information to help the village determine potential changes to land development regulations. The maps will quantify the acreage of tropical hardwood hammocks, mangrove wetlands and developed and disturbed areas.
Also approved was a resolution approving an agreement with Attention Media LLC for continued social media outreach and related services, along with a resolution approving the final ranking of contractors for an emergency backup power project for Islamorada’s fire stations.