ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council last week voted to rescind a recently expanded vessel exclusion zone off Lower Matecumbe Key after homeowners learned their boats would also be prohibited along with the raft-up boaters who gather off their beach.

A 350-foot-wide section of submerged land added to a 300-foot shoreline to bay vessel exclusion/swim zone off Port Antigua and White Marlin beaches was rescinded by the council during last Thursday’s meeting.

