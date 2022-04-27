ISLAMORADA — Beginning the morning of Friday, May 6, the Islamorada Village Council will conduct interviews with each of the four prospective village manager candidates.
Chosen for interviews are former Islamorada mayor and councilman Ted Blackburn from Osprey, Florida; Thomas Yates, a lawyer and mayor of Twinsburg, Ohio; Joseph Kerby, a county administrator from Benton County, Oregon; and Lee Staab, a 27-year military veteran and former manager of Grand County, Colorado.
“They’re all in. They’re all excited and all four candidates have extensive experience and are looking forward to being here,” said Colin Baenziger, the village’s municipal recruiting consultant.
Interviews will conclude early afternoon followed by a special call meeting for the council’s selection.
The candidates will arrive on Tuesday, May 3, and independently tour the town the following day.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, the village will host a manager candidate meet-and-greet at Founders Park pool.
Three out of the five councilmen voted to interview Blackburn, who served on council from 2010 to 2014. Three councilmen voted for Yates and Kerby as well.
Staab, who is currently president of the Rocky Mountain Fisher House Foundation, which provides cost-free housing for family members of military personnel receiving long-term treatment at military and veteran hospitals, received two votes.
Colin Baenziger and Associates was hired by the council last year to interview and recommend candidates to fill the vacany left by the departure of Village Manager Seth Lawless.
The consultant was brought back again this year after the quick turnover of Greg Oravec, who resigned less than seven months as village manager.
Oravec was earning a $169,500 annual base salary, along with a $2,000-a-month housing allowance and other benefits. He also received a $13,500 relocation stipend.
The council decided to advertise the manager salary range from $150,000-$200,000 with a package of benefits.