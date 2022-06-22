ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council last week gave planning staff 60 days to develop a menu of options for addressing the challenges of buildout, which is when the municipality will run out of state-issued building allocations and must compensate owners of vacant land who can’t build homes. Buildout is anticipated in June 2023.
Staff was urged by Mayor Pete Bacheler to try to complete the task in 45 days.
The council also heard from concerned landowners awaiting one of the village’s remaining 28 market-rate allocations, some of whom railed against the village’s Building Permit Allocation System, which allows those who donate land to Islamorada to earn more points to qualify for a building permit, in effect jumping ahead of others in the queue.
Some urged the council to end such dedications, while those who went to the expense to acquire and donate land said they were simply following the village’s own rules and changing them now would be unfair. Other speakers asked the council to prioritize applicants seeking to build owner-occupied homes over those who intend to develop and sell their properties. Currently, only 35% of Islamorada’s roughly 5,100 homes are homesteaded properties.
Seventy-nine applicants are vying for a building permit. In addition to the 28 market-rate allocations, the village has 35 set aside for administrative relief, for which those who don’t receive a permit after four years in the system are eligible.
“This will be like musical chairs,” Councilman Mark Gregg said of buildout. “Someone will be left standing.”
Councilman David Webb noted several times during the special call meeting that buildout is a result of the state’s designation of the Florida Keys as an Area of Critical State Concern, whose goal is to limit development in the island chain, not encourage it.
Webb also noted that land dedications were encouraged by the village to get property off the potential takings list and should not be prohibited this late in the game.
Hanging like the sword of Damocles over the village is the legal obligation to compensate property owners with land otherwise eligible for development but who are unable to build due to the sunsetting of state building allocations. Islamorada currently has 785 acres of private vacant land, 111 acres of which is zoned for residential single-family homes and capable of supporting 1,071 units. The other acreage could potentially support up to 438 additional units, according to a zoning district chart presented at the meeting.
The village would need $169 million to acquire Islamorada’s remaining vacant parcels, according to a recent estimate.
Prior council members have asked the state to split the cost of taking claims, since it is the entity determining the Keys’ carrying capacity, but so far to no avail.
Among the proposals by village Planning Director Daniel Gulizio was to award fewer BPAS allocations each quarter going forward to effectively delay buildout for about two years and thereby postpone takings claims.
While extending the distribution timeline is supported by Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal, and similar measures have been adopted by Marathon and Monroe County to delay their impending buildout dates, it hasn’t yet been endorsed by the rest of the council, nor by the applicants who spoke during last week’s meeting about the challenges of trying to build a home in Islamorada.
Another proposal by Gulizio was to expand the village’s Transferable Development Rights program. Currently a property owner can sell development rights to another village property owner, subject to certain zoning restrictions, to enable the buyer to develop or add to his property. TDRs are currently valued at about $200,000 each, according to Gulizio.
He recommended loosening some of the “Byzantine” restrictions limiting transfers within the village as well as expanding the program to allow development rights to be transferred out of the village to other Keys communities through an interlocal agreement, or even outside Monroe County with the backing of the Florida Legislature. Selling those rights would allow property owners unable to develop in the village to realize some of their property’s value and thereby lessen the burden taxpayers would have to carry in paying out takings claims.
Gulizio also suggested regulatory measures, such as reducing how much density is allowed in the village, given the fact that Islamorada is home to 1,102 people per square mile, while Florida as a whole, which is eighth in the nation in terms of density, has 406 people per square mile. Limiting allowable density could effectively lower the overall compensation in takings claims.
The council directed Gulizio to flesh out the options discussed as well as other actions, such as encouraging landowners to retire development rights through a conservation easement for an IRS tax deduction. He was also asked for a list of vacant private lands and criteria for targeting land for purchase by the village.