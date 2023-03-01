ISLAMORADA — Reports at the onset of the March 2 Islamorada Village Council meeting focus on the state’s legislative session. Mel Montagne of Fair Insurance Rates Monroe plans to talk about priorities that relate to property and flood insurance in Monroe County, to be followed by a lobbying update by the Gray Robinson firm, to which the village pays $108,000 annually.

Then, a representative of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority is to give an update on a water main project. At the previous meeting, the council passed a resolution supporting the siting of a second FKAA reverse osmosis plant in or near Marathon.

