ISLAMORADA — Reports at the onset of the March 2 Islamorada Village Council meeting focus on the state’s legislative session. Mel Montagne of Fair Insurance Rates Monroe plans to talk about priorities that relate to property and flood insurance in Monroe County, to be followed by a lobbying update by the Gray Robinson firm, to which the village pays $108,000 annually.
Then, a representative of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority is to give an update on a water main project. At the previous meeting, the council passed a resolution supporting the siting of a second FKAA reverse osmosis plant in or near Marathon.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Founders Park Community Center and will be broadcast live.
Staff was asked to create a uniform and more streamlined process by which to make appointments to village committees, and a council member is to serve as committee liaison, if the proposal passes. Thus, the council is to consider an ordinance related to selecting members for village committees and boards.
Also scheduled is an administrative hearing of an appeal due to the planning director’s denial of a transferable development right for property at 81912 Overseas Highway. Staff recommends denial.
Upon Councilman Henry Rosenthal’s recommended backing of House Bill 363, the council is to consider a resolution of support that reflects the environmental need, especially among coastal communities, to regulate single-use plastic products. The goal is to “enhance the long-term sustainability of the village’s environment, economy and quality of life.”
Other resolutions up for discussion include approving the agreement for the Canal 116 backfill project, as previously presented by Peter Frezza, village environmental resources manager. The project relates to water quality improvement in the worst canal quality-wise in the village.
The council then will be asked to use taxpayers’ funds of $11,675 budgeted under council professional services in legal fees to a Miami law firm for defense of criminal action against former councilman David Webb, who was accused of violating the Sunshine Law, which prohibits elected officials from speaking privately about any public matter they are expected to vote on. The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office dismissed the case after Webb agreed pay what he called an “administrative fee” and what prosecutors called a “fine.”
The council will consider going out for bid for an external auditor. If so, it would establish an auditor selection committee. The same auditor, Maudlin and Jenkins, has served the village for 10 years due to contract renewals. Mauldin and Jenkins will be performing field work for the fiscal year 2021-22 audit this March, said Finance Director Maria Bassett.
The council has the option of renewing the firm for audit services or of directing the village to issue a bid. Should the council elect to bid, the village is required to establish an auditor selection committee to assist the council in selecting an auditor to conduct the required annual audit. The committee also may serve other audit and finance oversight on an ongoing basis as determined by the council, said Bassett.
Sue Miller, a community activist who often comments on financial discussions during council meetings, said, “I find the annual financial audit being discussed March 2 is basic and necessary. Perhaps putting it out for bid would provide a fresh look. But, is the financial audit enough? Wouldn’t a performance audit be a huge value to our community? This could help us gauge whether or not government programs and activities are meeting stated goals and objectives, and if tax dollars are being spent efficiently and effectively.”
Vice Mayor Sharon Mahoney requested a discussion about vacation rental fees. A report done by staff in 2021 said the village requires property owners to apply for a license annually and they must demonstrate each year they have a Florida 509 state public lodging license, a Monroe County occupational license and an inspection report by the village fire chief.
Under trends, the report said, “Well over 100 new vacation rentals have been licensed in the last two years. A significant portion of those are new single-family homes that were approved and built to replace mobile homes that were often used by local members of the workforce in the past. When the vacation rental ordinance was first passed, a majority of licenses were issued for homes or condos that were used part-time by the owners, with the rentals helping to cover costs of owning a vacation home. Now, vacation rentals have become a lucrative business with entire mini-resorts created that are in competition with our hotels and motels, able to accommodate large families and groups in a ‘single-family home.’”
A village marina decking replacement project also is up for approval.