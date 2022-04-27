ISLAMORADA — A new brewery and distillery and seven housing units is coming to Plantation Key.
The Islamorada Village Council voted 4-1 last Thursday to approve Crooked Palm Distillery’s request for a beer, wine, liquor and package sales permit at 90184 Overseas Highway, the former BB&T bank.
The state has issued a liquor license to the applicants, CBT Construction owners Chris Trentine and Michael Hennessey, regardless of locale.
Trentine is also a founder and co-owner of the Islamorada Brewery and Distillery. Islamorada is also home to the Florida Keys Brewing Co., owned by Craig and Cheryl McBay.
To comply with the village’s land use regulations, the applicants required and gained council approval for the bank location after much debate and additional “conditions” that were not finalized or publicly presented during the meeting.
The applicants proposed the conditions in a written note as what they said was an effort to be good neighbors of Plantation Key Colony, the neighborhood the distillery will abut.
Those conditions include:
Developers will meet the minimum buffer requirements around the building “to the greatest extent possible.” The applicant will install a right-turn-only lane at the site’s access onto Palm Avenue and provide signage.
The hours of operation for inside service will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. for courtyard activities. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays and until 11 p.m. in the courtyard.
The Crooked Palm Distillery will be required to adhere to the village noise ordinance, and employee and tenant parking will be restricted to the Gardenia Street access point.
Additionally, village staff proposed limiting the distillery operations to 1,800 square feet, with 1,089 square feet designated for storage and production, and limiting the outside courtyard to 3,500 square feet.
Staff also recommended deed restricting the seven housing units as affordable dwelling units. Trentine, at the podium, said the units will be reserved for employee housing.
Staff further proposed that the council reserve the authority to address any violations through the public hearing process. Violations may include reducing the hours of operation and occupancy and possibly revoking the Alcoholic Beverage Use Permit at the site.
Councilman David Webb was the sole no vote.
“While I applaud all the good that they do for the community. We are trying to put 20 pounds of cotton in a 10-pound bag,” Webb said. “The staff is tasked with reviewing the application. Staff looks at the technical applications. The reason we are here is not to do the technical work that the staff does, but to make policy. I am speaking in opposition of approval of this tonight. I would suggest to at least consider tabling it for the noise it will generate. Our noise ordinance is grossly deficient.”
Councilman Mark Gregg wasn’t opposed to tabling the approval.
“He has done everything that we have asked him to do according to our code. That’s impressive,” Gregg said of Trentine. “I want to vote in favor of this too, but I think we need to do a little more homework. It may be necessary to have a meeting with Chris.”
He said staff should reach out to the applicants for further commitments before approval.
Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal, on the other hand, said the state awards the license and the applicants can take it anywhere.
“I will be voting in favor of this,” he said.
Mayor Pete Bacheler said the application was one of the most complete ones he has seen. He made the motion for approval “without further delay.”
Village Planning Director Daniel Gulizio urged the council to make a decision based on the use of the land.
“At the same time, we want to make sure we mitigate the concerns and provide the council the tools to revoke the usage in the future if something goes amiss. Give us some latitude to work with the applicant and the community. I would like that time and the discretion to finalize the conditions. If you are amenable to that, I will happily do the work,” he said.
Council approved upon conditions, which had not been released publicly as of Monday, as agreed to by both the applicant and the village attorney and planning director.