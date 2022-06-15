ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council has called a special meeting this week to further discuss if the city, as it reaches buildout, should slow down the awarding of its remaining Building Permit Allocation System allocations.
The meeting starts at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 16, at the Founders Park Community Center, mile marker 87, bayside.
Currently, through the village’s Building Permit Allocation System, there are 17 remaining market-rate allocations to be awarded in 2022 and 11 market-rate allocations to be awarded in 2023, along with six affordable housing allocations for 2022 and three for 2023.
Based on staff’s analysis, if the council extended BPAS beyond July 2023 through the end of 2025, the remaining BPAS distribution timeline would go from five remaining quarters to 16 quarters.
The extension is being considered as a way to delay buildout, when no more state-awarded allocations can be issued and property owners who have a legal right to build but can’t build must be compensated.
The conversation to extend the timeline was originally sparked last December when Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal recommended the remaining allocations be spread out until 2026 so that the village isn’t financially burdened all at once by takings cases from property owners who cannot build due to state-imposed local carrying capacity limits.
The former village manager, Greg Oravec, who had recently on-boarded new Planning Director Daniel Gulizio at the time told the council that a complete report would be provided mid-March.
Gulizio has led the effort and will present the village’s demographic summary, the purpose and intent of being an Area of Critical State Concern, a current BPAS status report, a vacant parcel analysis and an affordable housing tally.
Staff will present policy options and provide recommendations to the council.
The council will likely include its land dedication ordinance which was amended in October 2019 to award 10 BPAS points rather than two. At its last regular meeting, the council tabled three vacant lot dedications to the village in exchange for BPAS points.
The land dedication program’s success has created an “unintended consequence,” according to council members.
From 2019 to date, there have been four allocations approved by council with land dedication and there are two allocations pending award with land dedication for 2022.