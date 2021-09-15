ISLAMORADA — Tony Hammon, a former pastor at Island Community Church, recalled recently how his friendship with Monroe County District 5 Commissioner Mike Forster began. The two of them were on the “opposite sides of a couple issues” in the early days of the village of Islamorada’s incorporation.
But through discussions of those issues, Hammon and Forster became close personal friends and eventually took several trips together to Uganda in recent years as part of a charitable effort to assist orphanages there. When Forster was admitted to a hospital in Miami in late August after contracting COVID-19, Hammon became a proxy voice for the Upper Keys county representative and former Islamorada councilman.
Hammon was posting daily updates at one point on Forster’s condition and asking for prayers from members of the Keys community. Forster was intubated on Aug. 22. Hammon said he was allowed in the COVID ward a few times and was able to speak with him while he was conscious, and went to see him several times after he was intubated and sedated. On the last night of Forster’s life, a doctor “suited up” and brought a device to an unconscious Forster so his sister, Jo-Ann, and Hammon could speak with him via FaceTime. Hammon said in that conversation, they were able to say goodbye and pray for Forster. The following morning, on Monday, Hammon received a call at 4:30 a.m. informing him that Forster had died around 4:15.
“I told him not to catch all the bonefish with Rick before I got there,” Hammon said, referring to Rick Moeller, a friend who had joined Hammon and Forster in Uganda on one occasion and died a few years earlier due to cancer. Forster used leftover campaign funds to install a playground in Moeller’s name in Uganda at the time.
Hammon is in the process of organizing a virtual ceremony in memory of Forster in the coming weeks. The details of which were still being worked out as of last week. Hammon said he and Jo-Ann Forster decided that given the high levels of COVID in the state, it would be best to hold an event without in-person gatherings, in the interest of avoiding viral transmission.
Hammon said Forster’s ashes will be spread “in the backcountry that he loved” and other places at a later date.
Forster first moved to the Keys in 1990 and became deeply invested in the Upper Keys community. He owned and operated Mangrove Mike’s Café and Catering beginning in 1998 and was a silent minority partner of the Rain Barrel shop center. He served five terms totaling 12 years as a councilman in Islamorada including tenures as mayor and vice mayor. He was also at one point a part of the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce board of directors. He termed out of his elected position in the village in 2020 and was then elected to the Monroe County Commission.
With his passing, friends said there will be a void left in the Upper Keys community that will be difficult and take resilience to fill. Forster was greatly involved in charity in the Keys, as a board member of both United Way of the Florida Keys and the Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition. Politically, he was a fierce defender of affordable housing, an issue that has long plagued full-time residents of the island chain.
“I think he was the guy they had in mind when they invented the phrase ‘give you the shirt off your back,’” said friend and current Village Councilman Mark Gregg. “I never met anyone as generous as Mike Forster and I don’t know if I ever will. He didn’t have a family as far as a wife and kids because the community was his family. I know those are exaggerated terms that people use a lot but it’s not an exaggeration for Mike Forster.”
Gregg recalls Forster’s efforts to help feed people and find shelter for pets during hurricanes, and a foundation, Mangrove Mike’s Endeavors, he set up to help feed people during the pandemic. Hammon added that this foundation was recently resurrected.
“There’s going to be a shock wave in this community at multiple levels,” Gregg said. “Mike supported the underdog. I don’t know who’s going to take his place. I don’t know if it will be just one person. You could turn to him for almost anything.”
Gregg first met Forster in the late 1990s, when he helped him first get elected in 2000. They became close friends and fishing partners. Two of Gregg’s step-daughters have worked at Mangrove Mike’s. Gregg said it was him who talked Forster into first running for Village Council in 2002. The two did not always agree on everything but they “never had a cross word.”
Gregg said the last time he spoke to Forster was about a week before he was admitted to the hospital. Forster was going fishing in the Lower Keys and the two were supposed to have lunch. Gregg said it was a brief conversation over the phone.
Informal talk has already emerged about a dedication in Forster’s memory, though no official discussion has taken place, Gregg said.
“I think we need to get through the mourning process before we get to that,” he said.