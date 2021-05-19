ISLAMORADA — The size of the meeting room and age of the councilmen were among the reasons the Islamorada Village Council remain leery about reopening meetings to the unmasked, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order directing government offices to resume in-person operations and preempting local municipalities from requiring facial coverings left them with little choice during last week’s special call meeting.
The council will resume allowing the public to attend meetings in person starting with a special call meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, to review village manager candidates.
Some councilmen expressed outrage at executive orders from the governor’s office that they say are “tying local government’s hands” on how to best protect the public against the risk of COVID-19.
Even more, the Founders Park Community Center, where council meetings are held, was described as “tiny,” further putting the council and staff health at risk.
“I’m looking at the ceiling and I see the HVAC intake and I see the HVAC output and I don’t know if there is a filter in there,” Councilman Mark Gregg said. “I don’t know if the breath of the folks in here without masks will be circulated and pumped around the room. ... I don’t know what can be done in here to enhance safety without violating some order.
“My beef is that we are all over the age of 60 up here ... and I’m concerned that we are the second stop after Key Largo, which puts us at greater risk.”
As a local government body, the council no longer has the authority to require masks during meetings. Instead, they will “encourage” masks and offer them for free as well as implement more safety precautions.
Gregg wanted plexiglass installed in front of his seat at the dais.
“I’d rather be sweaty and hot, wearing a mask than in a grave or taking a deadly disease to my home,” he said. “I’m pissed off that the governor makes me do my job and puts me at risk for bringing a deadly disease home to my family.”
COVID-19 remains a health risk and will be for the foreseeable future, Councilman David Webb said.
“I’m probably committing political suicide, but this is driven by a political agenda and not by the best interest of the public,” he said.
Mayor Buddy Pinder recommended moving back the podium where the public speaks and installing a plexiglass barrier to cordon off all councilmen and staff.
Interim Village Manager Maria Bassett said council meetings will continue to be offered through Zoom so residents who don’t want to attend in person may do so virtually to participate in council meetings. Bassett said she’d also look into installing a UV light in the air-conditioning unit.
Staff, meanwhile, will continue to attend virtually.