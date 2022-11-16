ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council will consider increasing the threshold for registering new vacation rental units when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
The council will discuss changes to existing code that would not allow any new transient rental units to be registered in Residential High and Mixed Use Future Land Use Map categories unless they are assessed by the Monroe County Property Appraiser at a value in excess of 600% of the current median adjusted gross annual income for households within Monroe County.
For properties that have an approved vacation rental license as of Dec. 31, 2022, the year 2007 Monroe County Property Appraiser assessed values would be used. In 2007, the median annual income for Monroe County was $62,500. Based on this, a property would have been required to have an assessment of at least $375,000 to be eligible.
But properties that have transferred ownership through an arm’s length sale or did not have vacation rental license as of Dec. 31, 2022, will no longer be eligible to use the 2007 Monroe County Property Appraiser assessed values.
In 2022, the median income for Monroe County is $100,500. That results in a new assessed minimum of $603,000 in the MU and RH categories.
Additionally, effective Jan. 1, 2023, no new transient rental unit in the Residential Conservation, Residential Low or Airport Future Land Use Map category may be registered unless it is assessed by the Monroe County Property Appraiser at a value in excess of 900% of the current median adjusted gross annual income for households within Monroe County.
In RC, RL, and A, the minimum value is $904,500 based upon the above median income.
Several administrative relief hearings are also on the agenda, along with the awarding of third quarter building allocations.