ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council will consider increasing the threshold for registering new vacation rental units when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

The council will discuss changes to existing code that would not allow any new transient rental units to be registered in Residential High and Mixed Use Future Land Use Map categories unless they are assessed by the Monroe County Property Appraiser at a value in excess of 600% of the current median adjusted gross annual income for households within Monroe County.