ISLAMORADA — After nearly two months of negotiating, the Islamorada Village Council will vote Thursday, Sept. 30, on a $2.75 million purchase of the “Walgreens property” for public parking where Island Silver & Spice formerly was located at 81981 Overseas Highway.
The Monroe County property appraiser recently assessed the property at $3.125 million.
The purchasing agreement bars the property from becoming a drug store or pharmacy. The deal is expected to be executed by the end of November or early December. Thereafter, the building will be demolished and graded to install a parking lot, under a village proposal.
Conceptual parking lot plans show about 100 parking spaces separated from U.S. 1 and the Old Highway by a 10-foot vegetative buffer, more than a dozen canopy trees and more than 50 shrubs.
Mayor Buddy Pinder first sponsored the conversation to purchase the property on Upper Matecumbe Key for a suggested price of $2.15 million as parking to help alleviate traffic in the area.
The village plans to contract a consultant to take community input on the design of the site to enhance the community character, which may include achievable housing.
In other news, the council will consider raising the village’s vacation rental application fees from $1,000 to $1,325.
The proposed increase is based upon inflation since the fee was established in 2007 and will offset enforcement, and a one-year trial use of third-party software and associated professional services, Rentalscape, to crack down on illegal vacation rentals.
To represent the village in Tallahassee, the council will renew its yearly contracts for state lobbying services for $48,000 a year with GrayRobinson P.A. and $75,000 a year to retain Peebles, Smith and Matthews.
The council will consider approving a FEMA SAFER Grant to hire six full-time firefighters for three years. The grant will provide $452,166 in 2022, $462,678 the second year and $477,060 the third year to fully fund the positions.
The council also will consider awarding five market-rate residential building permit allocations for the third quarter to Walker, Webster and Michelle, ASR Group, Evans Bryce, Fatboys Investments and Gil-Mesa Carlos.
The council will review a resolution to continue contracting with Wade Trim for general engineering services and wastewater utility-related engineering services for the next year in the amount not to exceed $150,020 and to contract Raftelis’ services for $42,820 to perform a wastewater rate study. In most cases, customers pay a wastewater base fee of $49.01 plus $6.27 per 1,000 gallons.
The village will consider a resolution to use state Stewardship funding in the amount of $4,208,333 to contract Eckler Engineering for capital projects to North Plantation Key Pump Station that would include, among other projects, converting it to an inline pump station from a wet well configuration to mitigate costly force main breaks, which has occurred at least three times in recent years.