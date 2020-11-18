ISLAMORADA — A new era in local government starts Thursday, Nov. 19, as Monroe County Judge Sharon Hamilton swears in five new Village Council members: Pete Bacheler, Mark Gregg, Buddy Pinder, Henry Rosenthal and David Webb, who were elected to office Nov. 3.
The men are to determine the new mayor and vice mayor. While largely honorary titles, the positions can carry more clout in the public eye.
Then, the council will consider naming the Emergency Operations Center at Fire Station 20 after former vice mayor Ken Davis, who died unexpectedly in September while running for re-election. The dedication was initially proposed by former mayor Mike Forster.
Next, there is acknowledgement of service by the previous council and committee members and then five resolutions are up for approval.
Councilman-elect Mark Gregg said village staff purposely wanted to keep the agenda light, comparing it to using “training wheels” in order for the new members to become comfortable with meeting proceedings. Gregg served on the council from 2000 to 2004 and helped the young municipality write many of the land-use regulations and ordinances still in effect 20 years later. He said he is excited and looks forward to “settling in and getting in rhythm.”
Webb said he was prepared for the election outcome either way but was pleased with the results.
“The election ended Nov. 3 and the governing began Nov. 4,” he said. “We have to govern as a council united.”
Village staff is urging the incoming council members to talk about their priorities during Thursday’s council discussion time, which then could provide direction for the December meeting. This allows time for back-up information to be assembled.
Gregg said he already is feeling like the council role is a full-time job.
“It’s a lot more involved than expected. I’m getting a couple of calls a day. The village is an adult now,” he said.
He already learned that the council will have to take time to address wastewater.
“Our wastewater system needs some upgrades, and chemicals. We cannot [allow] it to fail,” he said.
Among the resolutions, the council is asked to support a work authorization amendment with Arbor Tree and Land Inc. to provide sediment removal services for five impacted canals on Lower Matecumbe Key. Dredging work is anticipated to begin in January 2021, according to Peter Frezza, village environmental resources manager. Previously, other Lower Matecumbe canals were improved with grant monies and coordination with the county.
A resolution for an amendment to a March 2019 agreement with J.A. LaRocco Enterprises Inc. for post-Hurricane Irma asphalt repair services is on the agenda. The agreement includes repairing damage to and associated debris management on village roads, streets, bike lanes and portions of the Overseas Heritage Trail. The agreement began with a not-to-exceed amount of $150,000 based on preliminary cost estimates. Then, on Sept. 19, 2019, the council increased the not-to-exceed amount to $350,000, followed by another increase Oct. 10, 2019, for a not-to-exceed of $574,000, “which were the final approved costs,” said the agenda packet.
Acting Manager Maria Bassett noted that receipt of federal reimbursement for the asphalt repairs expenses is slow in progressing.
“The village has received $40,121 in federal and state funds for the smaller project, and Florida Department of Emergency Management continues to review the larger streets and roads project prior to release of funds,” she said. “The village paid more for the Irma asphalt repair services ($574,000) than the amount estimated and obligated by FEMA inspectors. Staff will continue to work with FEMA and FDEM to try to amend the obligated amount, if possible.”
Bassett also will present a 2019-2020 budget amendment and said she is prepared to explain discrepancies between budgeted and actual expenses.
She also seeks to have a discussion with the new council on temporary use permits and Founders Park events.
The Nov. 19 Village Council meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m. in Islamorada, can not be attended in-person; space is limited. Meeting can be viewed online at http://www.islamorada.fl.us.