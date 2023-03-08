ISLAMORADA — A Massachusetts man died following a snorkeling incident Saturday on Alligator Reef, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrick Alan Martinec, 61, of North Weymouth, was snorkeling with Sundance Watersports when he began signaling for help in the water at approximately 2:20 p.m.
He was brought back to the vessel where the crew began CPR and took him ashore.
Martinec was transported to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead.
Foul play is not expected to be a factor in the investigation and autopsy results are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.
