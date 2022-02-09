KEY LARGO — A discussion on lifting the 1-mill property tax cap for the Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District will move ahead at the next meeting. A vote will go before the board to raise the cap to 2 mills, or $200 per $100,000 of taxable property value, by voter referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot.
In its first administrative process, the board will vote on a request to the Monroe County Commission to direct the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections to put the item on the ballot for voter approval.
The special taxing district, which runs roughly from mile marker 95 to the three-way stop on County Road 905, was capped at 1 mill by its enabling legislation in 2005 and maintained operations under that amount until 2017-18, after which it as taxed property owners at the maximum allowed rate due to rising costs of services. The board has been discussing the move for the last few years as the increase requires approval of Key Largo registered voters.
The district, which contracts the private Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department and the Key Largo Volunteer Ambulance Corps to provide fire-rescue and EMS services, was able to operate within the 1-mill cap when both departments were primarily volunteer based.
That’s no longer the case. According to the district, both departments have become reliant on paid staff due to exorbitant housing costs, an increase in development and a population that has risen about 15% in the last 10 years.
There’s also an increased cost of materials and equipment needed to provide quality rescue services. These combined factors have fueled the need to raise the tax cap, district officials say. The district has previously said that without the increase, operations will exceed the budget within the next five years, resulting in deficit spending.
The board does not intend to levy the full 2 mills initially. It may take a decade to do so, according to board members. They point out that it took 12 years after the district’s founding to reach the 1-mill cap.
The proposed referendum will read:
“Increased Maximum Millage Rage for Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services.
“Pursuant to legislation enacted by the State of Florida in 2005, the Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District may not levy ad valorem taxes in excess of one (1) mill without approval of the voters of Key Largo. Due to increases in the cost of labor, materials and equipment, it is anticipated that the District will need to levy ad valorem taxes in excess of one (1) mill within the next five years. The District’s objective is to increase the maximum allowable millage rate to cover the future cost of providing high quality fire prevention, rescue and emergency medical services to the residents of Key Largo.
“Shall the maximum millage rate of the Key Largo Fire and Emergency Medical Services District be revised to two mills (2.00), for purposes of funding the continued provision of fire prevention, rescue, and emergency medical services provisions to the residents of Key Largo?”
Voters can answer yes or no.
The vote to ask the county to add the item to the November ballot will tentatively be taken at the district’s meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, unless the meeting is canceled. Otherwise, it will be taken at the 6 p.m. meeting on Monday, Feb. 28.
Meetings are held at Station 24 located at 1 East Drive. For more information, visit klfirerescueems.com.