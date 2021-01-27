KEY LARGO — An 18-year-old local man was arrested early Wednesday, Jan. 20, following a traffic stop in which a gun was allegedly found in his possession.
Samuel De Jesus Leon Gonzalez was charged with possession of a concealed firearm without a permit, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and violating the conditions of pretrial release, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Joel Torres was on patrol at 3:54 a.m. near mile marker 101 when he saw a gray Chevrolet Camaro traveling southbound on U.S. 1. Torres recognized the car and license plate number as a vehicle associated with Leon Gonzalez based on his previous contacts with law enforcement. Torres noted Leon Gonzalez had an active warrant for DUI and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Torres stopped the vehicle as it turned onto Samson Road.
Leon Gonzalez was the driver, reports say. A vape pen on the driver’s seat field tested positive for marijuana. Leon Gonzalez was searched and a KelTec 9mm handgun was found in his pocket, reports say. There were two rounds in the magazine.
An 18-year-old passenger was not charged.