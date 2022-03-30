ISLAMORADA — Bill Hayes worked in the U.S. Department of Energy for 28 years in Amarillo, Texas, and Cincinnati, Ohio, before retiring and relocating to Prylbychi, Ukraine, in order to assist with a nonprofit program called “Our House” in 2019.
Our House assists Ukrainian young adults ages 17-25 with the tools needed to succeed, including housing, tutoring lessons and other services in a faith-based, Christian environment.
Things were going quite well for Hayes and his new community before Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which has devastated vast swaths of the country.
Hayes was responsible for helping young adults pursue high school equivalency, bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The national average of Ukrainian high school graduates who pass the college entrance exam was only 48%, according to Hayes, but his program excelled, boasting a 92% passing rate.
“I was fairly proud that we’ve been successful with the kids we’ve worked with,” he said.
But Hayes and other Americans were advised to evacuate the country on Jan. 28 following a recommendation from the U.S. Embassy as Russian troops were amassing near the Ukrainian border.
Hayes initially informed the U.S Embassy that he planned on staying put in his new home.
“The embassy said that they would like to talk me out of my plan because it was not safe,” Hayes said.
Hayes, who is now in Islamorada with his daughter, said that the embassy warned Hayes that the Russians could possibly arrest him at a checkpoint due to the fact that he has a U.S. passport. Even worse, Hayes’ presence as an American helping oversee Our House could also create a more dangerous environment for the young adults he deeply cares for.
One month after Russia’s unprovoked attack on its neighbor, Hayes sat down with the Florida Keys Free Press to discuss the people, belongings and other things he was forced to leave behind.
“I’m having some emotional problems with the idea that everything I own is in Ukraine right now,” he said. This includes his home, which sits besides the nonprofit, a motorcycle and car, along with personal possessions in a shipping container.
Of highest concern, though, is the safety of his students, and his dog, Foxy, a Shiba Inu. There’s a lot to process for Hayes as Russian President Vladimir Putin wages war against the country that was the first to break away from the original Soviet Union in 1991.
Hayes keeps in touch with his students daily, while trying to stay in communication with others in Prylbychi, a western village about 30 miles outside Lviv that is currently being occupied by the Russian military.
“Everything is still intact, but the Russians are patrolling the village and not allowing anyone to leave at all. When they originally arrived, they said that anyone that wanted to evacuate had one hour to do so,” he said.
Residents were in a state of shock when Putin’s troops invaded the area, as Ukrainians had originally expected that Russia would only send troops to the southeast corner of the country, near where it invaded and forcibly annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
Soon, though, things took a turn for a worst, with many area residents realizing they would have to likely seek refuge somewhere else. More than 3.5 million have fled Ukraine since Feb. 24, including about 2.2 million to Poland, according to the United Nations.
Borodyanka, a neighboring town 2 miles from Prylbychi, was shelled with bombs between March 3-7 from 5-8:30 a.m. daily, with weapons of war flying over the heads of Hayes’ students. That’s when they realized it was time to go.
After a prayer from Oryna Makarova, acting director of the nonprofit, bombs only blasted from 4-5 a.m. on March 8, giving them a slim window of time to leave the village safely.
“At that point, she said, ‘Kids, pack your gear, we’re getting out of here.’ They drove through wooded areas and things like that to get around Russian lines, to get to the main highway so they could actually head to their destination,” Hayes said.
Fourteen Our House students then escaped to Mukachevo, the group arriving at the city that has stayed out of the line of fire and been mainly utilized as a hub for humanitarian aid. Here, students retreated to a nonprofit children’s center run by friends of Hayes.
Of the original 25 students, two each fled to Germany and Israel, three each went to Poland and Romania, three went to Kyiv and 12 stayed put in Mukachevo.
“Right now, my students are scattered all over creation,” Hayes said.
Meanwhile, Hayes left a large stockpile of food for village residents, along with an 100-pound bag of dog food for Foxy, who is being cared for by an elderly neighbor.
Hayes believes it will be a long time before the country returns to any semblance of normalcy, especially considering the fact that he and many Ukrainians feel that this assault might just be the beginning for Putin.
“It is the full opinion of the people there that Ukraine is simply the first country he plans on invading,” he said.
Even if the war comes to a quick end, Hayes worries about the lasting damage.
“The biggest problem they will run into is the infrastructure. A lot of it has been bombed at this point, and if the war were to stop tomorrow, realistically, it would be a major effort to get everything back to an operational level,” he said.
In the meantime, one problem he foresees is people running out of food and water.
“The mechanisms for distributing food have been destroyed, and most of the food is donated by small groups and private individuals,” he said, noting that as one way in which U.S. citizens could aid Ukraine in the crisis.
Mining, agriculture and some industries could be easier to recover, and based on his time in the country, Hayes is well aware of the Ukrainian people’s bold resiliency.
His hope is to return in the near future.
“I love it there. I grew up in a rural Ohio farming community where people tended to be very close knit, with they idea of helping each other out. Ukraine is vey similar. They just believe in the idea of a community working together,” Hayes said.