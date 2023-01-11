KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a warrant for an 11-year-old boy who detectives say was responsible for recent threats on social media regarding Key Largo School.
The suspect does not live in Florida and the sheriff’s office is working with authorities in the boy’s state of residence as well as the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office to make the arrest.
“I want to thank my team and our partners at the school district and the State Attorney’s Office for their hard work in quickly resolving this case,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.
“Investigations regarding the safety of our students and staff are my highest priority. The safety of our children is paramount.”
